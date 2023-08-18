Next Pokémon TCG expansion features cards inspired by Scarlet & Violet Paradox Pokémon

The next expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game will introduce new cards inspired by Paradox Pokémon.

Based on the original series of video games, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has players competing against each other to either be the first one to knock out six of their opponent’s Pokémon, defeat an opponent’s active Pokémon whilst they have none on the bench or force them to run out of cards. Each player must have a deck made up of 60 cards, which will likely include a selection of Pokémon, items, energy, supporters and trainers. Players begin the game by placing a Pokémon card into their active slot, as well as putting any other Pokémon cards from their hand onto their bench.

Then, players take turns drawing a card and playing cards onto the table. Players are able to place one energy on a Pokémon per round, with Pokémon cards requiring energy in order to perform certain moves. An active Pokémon may attack an opponent’s active Pokémon one per turn, reducing their health point total by the amount listed on the attack. Anytime a player reduces their opponent’s active Pokémon to zero health points that card must be discarded, with the attacking player receiving one of their opponent’s prize cards.

Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Players are able to evolve either a Pokémon card from their bench or their active Pokémon by placing a more powerful card from the same evolutionary line on top of the existing card. Item cards, trainer cards and supporter cards can also be played to provide players with useful actions or resources.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift expansion is the latest expansion for the trading card game. Unveiled during the Pokémon TCG Championships that took place earlier this month, Paradox Rift will feature a collection of brand-new Pokémon cards, including Ancient and Future Pokémon cards from the Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet video games.

Whilst Ancient Pokémon will have direct attacks that do a lot of damage – as well as being generally much harder to knock out – Future Pokémon will harness speed and technique by using abilities and attacks that produce extra effects for players to utilise. Ancient Pokémon found in the Paradox Rift expansion include Brute Bonnet and Roaring Moon ex, whereas the upcoming Future Pokémon roster features Iron Moth and Iron Valiant ex.

Liv and Matt try out the Pokémon Trading Card Game Live app.

Alongside the Pokémon cards will be Ancient Trainer and Future Trainer cards that will be able to assist their assigned Pokémon card types. The set will feature a total of 13 Pokémon ex and Seven Tera Pokémon ex cards, 34 illustration rare Pokémon cards, 15 special illustration rare Pokémon and supporter cards, 28 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon ex and support cards and seven hyper rare gold etched cards.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet: Paradox Rift is set to be released via booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes and special collections online and in local stores on November 3rd. Players can experience the expansion ahead of its release on November 2nd via the Pokémon TCG Live app.