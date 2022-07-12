A Pokémon TCG reality show is in the works

It looks like a reality TV series based on the Pokémon Trading Card Game is on the way, according to a casting call put out by the makers of the TCG.

The Pokémon Company announced it had started “initial development of a new unscripted series involving the Pokémon Trading Card Game” - indicating some kind of reality show - alongside a call for potential participants in Los Angeles.

The casting call states that the show is looking for “energetic, personable candidates of all ages”, as well as implying that their families will be involved somehow.

Of note is the fact that would-be stars don’t necessarily need to be expert players, with the call saying that everyday Pokéfans and those looking to learn the game were being sought alongside intermediate trainers, collectors and players who participate in official tournaments.

A possible indication of the show’s format comes at the end of the call, which says “we would like to hear how a Pokémon TCG expert could help you” - potentially suggesting that the show will see fans coached by experts in the card game.

“From dedicated competitors in the Play! Pokémon program and casual players battling after school with friends and family to collectors or general enthusiasts, we’re looking forward to spotlighting the stories of our diverse TCG fans,” Pokémon TCG vice president Barry Sams said in the press release, providing an extra hint as to the show’s focus.

More information about the upcoming series will be revealed in the future, The Pokémon Company said.