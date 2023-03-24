Pokémon TCG’s next expansion introduce terastallized Pokémon from Scarlet & Violet

The next expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game will add even more powerful Pokémon from the Scarlet & Violet region, Paldea.

Entitled Scarlet & Violet: Paldea Evolved, the upcoming game expansion will introduce additional Pokémon ex cards into the game. Ex cards provide players with more powerful versions of standard Pokémon that have higher health-point values, as well as attacks that produce stronger effects or deal more damage. Getting a Pokémon ex card out onto the table gives a player a serious advantage, as they’re a lot harder to knock out and present a much greater threat than a standard Pokémon card.

However, the downside to Pokémon ex cards is that, if defeated, they enable the opponent to the player who summoned them to draw two prize cards, instead of the usual one. Prize cards are both a way of monitoring how close a player is to winning – with one of the victory conditions in the trading card game being to draw all your prize cards first – and an avenue for players to draw more cards into their hand.

Pladea Evolved will also feature Tera Pokémon ex cards, which are based on the terastallized Pokémon from the Scarlet and Violet video games. Teratallized Pokémon are able to change their typing when commanded, enabling them to increase the damage dealt by attacks matching their tera type. In the Pokémon Trading Card Game, tera Pokémon ex cards will be able to shield themselves from damage whilst they’re benched.

Players can put a Pokémon card on their bench to prepare to replace their Pokémon - if they’re ever defeated or they decide to swap them out – in exchange for making them vulnerable to attack from enemy Pokémon. However, tera Pokémon ex are protected from this particular threat, making them an even more formidable choice.

Tera Pokémon ex cards found in the Paldea Evolved expansion include the likes of Slowking and Forretress – two enduring favourites first introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver – as well as Dedenne, a electric/fairy type mouse Pokémon that joined the series in the X and Y video games. As with the Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, the tera Pokémon ex cards will feature the characters with crystal effects in the artwork.

A total of 15 Pokémon ex cards – alongside 18 ultra rare Pokémon ex cards – will be contained within the next expansion, on top of the three tera Pokémon ex cards already mentioned. Other cards found in Paldea Evolved include 36 illustration rare Pokémon cards, eight ultra rarer supporter cards, 15 special illustration rare Pokémon and supporter cards and nine hyper rare gold etched cards – of which some can be Pokémon ex, trainer and energy cards.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has two players competing against each other to either draw all their prize cards, or force their opponent into a situation where they have no benched Pokémon when their active Pokémon is knocked out. During their turn, a player can play an evolution on top of their active Pokémon, put a Pokémon on their bench, play an energy card on a Pokémon, play a supporter/ally or play an item card. Players can attack their opponent’s active Pokémon - as well as their supporter Pokémon - once per turn, with Pokémon fainting if their health-point total hits zero.

Scarlet & Violet: Paldea Evolved is set to be released on June 9th through booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, special collections and a Pokémon Centre Elite Trainer Box.