In Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike teamwork makes the dream work

The upcoming expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, called Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike, will introduce a brand new team-based mechanic into the game.

Fusion Strike is based on the latest Sword and Shield entries released within the popular Pokémon video game series, with the available cards being inspired by the creatures found within the Galar region.

Fusion Strike Style encourages players to create decks and use Pokémon that grant benefits to one another when they’re placed in either the active position or on the bench. Pokémon cards with the Fusion Strike Style mechanic will empower the attacks of other Pokémon that share the mechanic, with players needing to embrace a strength in numbers approach in order to get the most out of their decks.

Trainer and special energy cards can also feature the Fusion Strike mechanic, providing further assistance to Pokémon that have the tag and enabling players to build a fully functioning deck around the Fusion Strike mechanic. The expansion will contain 25 Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike cards, as well as 20 new Pokémon V cards and eight Pokémon VMAX cards.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game sees two players competing against each other with their own decks containing different Pokémon, trainers, items and energy cards. Adapted from the Pokémon video game series, Pokémon TCG has players starting the trading card game by selecting a basic Pokémon to be in their active slot, with the option to place various other basic Pokémon from their hand onto their bench. Throughout the game, players can evolve their Pokémon and replace them with more powerful iterations, as long as they draw the right cards.

Pokémon in the active slot can perform their different moves and attacks if they have the energy they need to do so. Should a player successfully reduce their opponent’s active Pokémon’s health to zero, then that Pokémon must be replaced with another and the victorious player gets to take a prize card. Players win if they defeat six of their opponent’s Pokémon, or their opponent does not have any Pokémon on their bench when their active Pokémon is knocked out.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike is set to be released on November 12th. Otherwise, players can get their hands on the expansion early with the Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike Build & Battle Box, set to be released in local participating stores on October 30th, featuring four booster packs and a 23-card Evolution pack, as well as four alternate-art promo cards and a deckbuilding tip sheet.