Pokémon Trophy Pikachu TCG card set on auction for over $300,000

A set of Trophy Pikachu cards for the Pokémon Trading Card Game is currently up for auction.

The most recent bid on the trio of Pokémon TCG cards is at $325,000 (£259,000), with the set being described by the auctioneer, Goldin, as one of the “most sought after” cards for collectors. A set of three Pokémon cards – each one depicting the adorable little mouse Pokémon holding a trophy – the Trophy Pikachu set was first released as promotional trainer cards in 1998.

The Pikachu Trophy cards were awarded to the first, second and third place winners of the 1997-1998 Japanese Lizardon Mega Battle Pokémon Tournament, with the set having only ever received one other printing before in the 1996-1997 tournament. Lizardon is the Japanese name for the popular fire and flying type Pokémon Charizard, with the Lizardon Mega Battle Pokémon Tournament celebrating the popular Pokémon.

A video about the most expensive Pokémon cards.

Mitsuhiro Arita, one of the original artists for the trading card game, is the illustrator behind all three of the Pikachu Trophy cards, with the No.1 trainer card featuring a gold background, the No.2 a silver and No.3 with bronze – thereby reflecting the ranking for each winner who received a card. It is estimated that there are only 14 of each card in the set in existence, with the set featured in the auction being in near mint condition, with any “noticeable wear” being limited to the backs. A copy of the original tournament book has also been included with the auction set.

Another set of Pokémon cards currently up for auction is the Pokémon TCG Gold Star Complete Set, a rare Pokémon card collection featuring some beloved Pokémon such as Rayquaza, Charizard and Torchic. In gem mint condition, the Pokémon card set – which is currently on a bid of $65,000 (£52,000) - contains 27 Pokémon Gold Star cards that were released from 2004 to 2007 including the likes of Latias, Latios, Entai, Raikou, Suicune, Groudon and Kyogre.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game sees two players going head-to-head in a battle with their respective Pokémon decks. The beginning of the game has players playing a Pokémon into their active slot from their hand and placing the rest onto their bench. Players then take turns to perform various actions such as placing an energy card on a Pokémon card, playing a trainer or item card or placing more Pokémon cards on their bench.

If a player’s active Pokémon has enough energy cards then they’ll be able to perform an ability or attack, targeting the enemy active Pokémon and doing damage. Should a Pokémon take more damage than their health point total, they faint and are removed from the game – with the enemy player gaining a prize card. Whichever player manages to gain six prize cards first, or leaves their opponent without an active Pokémon or any Pokémon on their bench, is named the winner.

The auctions for the Trophy Pikachu Pokémon cards and Pokémon Gold Star Complete Set are live until May 22nd.