Saw: The Jigsaw Trials will bring the gory horror franchise to board game night via Kickstarter

The long running Saw franchise will adapt its gory premise of death traps and twisted justice into a board game, courtesy of a Kickstarter campaign launching later this year.

Saw: The Jigsaw Trials will be produced by distribution studio Lionsgate Pictures and Twisted Pictures, which was created after the success of the first Saw film in 2004 and has since published all of its numerous sequels - the franchise just hit double digits with 2023’s Saw X.

Dicebreaker has reached out for more information, but details are fairly slim at the moment. Box art shows the board game will support between two and six players, and sessions will last about 75 minutes. It’s no surprise that the title carries an age recommendation of 18+, given Saw’s gruesome reputation of luxuriating in punishing the human body with brutal contraptions - not to mention the severed hand on the box’s front cover.

Iconiq Studios appears to be in charge of Saw: The Jigsaw Trial’s design. The collectibles maker boasts a fairly small board game portfolio - 2022’s They Live: Assault on Cable 54 and this year’s They Live: The Card Game comprising half the shortlist. No named designers have yet been attached to the project.

Most of the recent adaptations of films have come via Funko Games, which acquired Forrest-Pruzan Creative in 2019 before they rebranded as Prospero Hall. The team has since created several excellent film-to-board game titles such as Jaws, Fast & Furious: Highway Heist and Jurassic World: Legacy of Isla Nublar.

Saw: The Jigsaw Trials likely won’t haunt retail shelves and your weekly game nights until 2024 at the earliest, but it joins another fright-turned-fun tabletop experience in Trick or Treat Studios’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Prospero Hall’s own take on Leatherface’s family troubles - Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse.

Iconiq Studios will be showcasing Saw: The Jigsaw Trials at this year’s Essen Spiel, the largest board game trade show and convention of its kind. If you want to stay on top of Dicebreaker’s coverage of Spiel 2023, be sure to check out our daily liveblogs where news such as this will appear throughout the day as the team searches the floor for hot scoops and interesting tabletop titles.