Essen Spiel 2023 Day 1: News, reveals and previews live from the world's biggest board game convention

Essen Spiel 2023 is upon us! It's the first day of Germany's biggest board games convention, and we're scouring the show floor for the latest news, reveals and chances to play this year's hottest releases.

From new additions in beloved series to hidden gems tucked away in the corners of the Messe Essen, we'll be looking for every game you shouldn't miss - and sharing it with you live from the exhibition.

Expect discoveries, hands-on impressions and more, posted in tasty bitesize form directly to the live feed below. Basically, it's like a much better Twitter. And if you've got a question or comment, fire away - we'll tell you more when we can.

With so many games, we'll be splitting our Essen Spiel 2023 liveblogs into daily round-ups - find our feeds for Days 2 (Friday), 3 (Saturday) and 4 (Sunday) here.

Essen Spiel 2023 - Day 1 LIVE!