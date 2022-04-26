Starfinder board game sees players pulling off a grand theft auto in space

Plan and execute a daring heist in space with the board game Starfinder: Pirates of Skydock.

Based on the tabletop roleplaying game, Starfinder: Pirates of Skydock has two to four players becoming a band of thieves attempting to steal a high-tech ship. As a member of a crew of galactic ne’er-do-wells, the players must hijack and fly away on their target ship so that they can carry out their ultimate goal of being fearsome space pirates. However, besides the various security teams patrolling the skydock and the owners of the ship itself, the players will also have to compete with...themselves.

As rival crewmembers, the players scramble in the space-themed board game in order to win the title of captain, before flying off into the stars. Throughout the game, players take turns to complete various objectives spread across the ship, using their abilities, stats and equipment to successfully do their tasks and gain the support of the crew. As the game progresses, players will be able to customise their character to gain access to new abilities and styles of play, opening up new approaches in the process.

Besides the power struggle between the rival crewmembers, the players will also have to worry about the authorities closing in on their attempted theft – with the crew needing to launch the ship before it goes into lockdown. Whichever player has the most support by the time the ship successfully flies off – if it is not otherwise detained by the authorities – becomes the captain and is named the winner.

Starfinder: Pirates of Skydock is set to be published by Gale Force Nine, the studio responsible for releasing the newly announced Firefly: Misbehavin’ - alongside other tabletop titles based on the sci-fi series such as Firefly: The Game and Firefly: Adventures – and the stripped-down version of the Dune board game, Dune: A Game of Conquest & Diplomacy.

A spin-off from the fantasy TRPG Pathfiner, Starfinder is a tabletop roleplaying game that has players creating characters who embark on adventures through a galaxy of magic and mystery. Players are able to make characters using a variety of playable species – from more traditional elves and dwarves to stranger beings like humanoid rat-people and lizard-people – and classes, with some being based on magic use and others on weaponry.

Starfinder: Pirates of Skydock will be released in August 2022 at a retail price of $60 (£47).