The Wizard of OZ board game will challenge your courage, brains and heart

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City in the upcoming board game based on The Wizard of OZ.

Called The Wizard of OZ Adventure Book Game, the tabletop title for one to four players is inspired by the events of the beloved 1939 film starring Judy Garland. (Thanks BoardGameGeek.) A co-op board game, The Wizard of Oz Adventure Book Game will have players working together to help Dorothy and her friends – the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow – in their endeavors across the land of OZ. The game will take place over several different chapters, which are collected into a book that contains a new board for each chapter. Every new chapter of the game will present players with more challenges to overcome, all themed around the classic musical film.

The Wizard of OZ Adventure Book Game is set to be published by Ravensburger, the studio behind tabletop titles such as The Castles of Burgundy, the asymmetrical Disney-themed board game Villainous – in which players take on the role of rival baddies from across the studio’s history and attempt to be the first to enact their evil schemes – and the co-op horror game Horrified, based on the Universal Monsters franchise.

Ravensburger is also the company responsible for releasing The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game, adapted from the classic fantasy 1987 film. In the co-op game, one to four players work together to help Westley and Princess Buttercup escape the clutches of Prince Humperdick and his many henchpeople.

Contained inside a book of game boards, The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game has players turning the ‘pages’ in order to complete the next chapter of the game’s story. Rather than having players control one character each, the game has the group collaborating together to command all the characters. In order to complete each chapter, players need to have certain characters be in a location at a particular time, before discarding the corresponding story card. Players will need to overcome a series of challenges by the end of each chapter in order to progress, with every completed chapter earning them special story cards and miracle tokens they can use in future chapters.

The Wizard of Oz is a musical film based on the children’s novel written by L Frank Baum. In the film, Dorothy – a young girl who lives with her Aunt and Uncle in Kansas – is suddenly transported into another world by a tornado. Arriving in the land of Oz, Dorothy embarks on a journey to the Emerald City, where the Wizard of Oz will be able to return her home.

The release date for The Wizard of Oz Adventure Book Game is set to for some time next month, with the title launching at a retail price of $30 (£22).