Twilight Imperium roll-and-write game coming from Forbidden Stars co-creator

A roll-and-write board game set in the Twilight Imperium universe has been revealed.

Called Twilight Imperium: Inscription, the upcoming board game will be set within the science fiction universe of the Twilight Imperium series. Announced as part of a Twilight Imperium reveal video from series publisher Fantasy Flight Games, Inscription will reportedly be a typical roll-and-write style game – meaning that players roll a pool of dice and use its results in order to score points or perform actions – that will feature thematic elements from the Twilight Imperium universe.

Fantasy Flight has stated that the space-themed board game will be “epic” and the “biggest [roll-and-write board game] ever.” Inscription’s designer, James Kniffen, was inspired to create the game because of their love of the roll-and-write genre and the fact that there hasn’t been a new entry in the Twilight Imperium franchise for several years, with Inscription taking cues from the series’ 4X elements – explore, expand, exploit and exterminate.

Further details surrounding Inscription’s gameplay are yet to be revealed, but the upcoming game will enable players to explore Twilight Imperium’s galaxy, take control of various planets and develop them, as well as establish an economy. In line with what Twilight Imperium franchise is best known for, players in Inscription will also be able to engage in warfare with their rivals.

Besides designing Twilight Imperium: Inscription, Kniffen is responsible for co-creating the Warhammer 40,000 themed board game Forbidden Stars and the Star Wars miniatures game Star Wars: Armada, as well as designing Civilization: A New Dawn, another entry in the beloved strategy board game series.

Apart from Twilight Imperium: Inscription, Fantasy Flight released Twilight Imperium: Fourth Edition – the most recent entry in the strategy board game series – alongside the Star Wars games Star Wars: X-Wing and Star Wars: Imperial Assault.

Twilight Imperium is a series of board games set within a science fiction universe populated by various different species and factions, all of whom are fighting for control in the galaxy. In the game, players take control of one of these warring factions and attempt to outsmart their opponents, travelling to different planets and developing them beyond the others’ worlds. Players will be able to perform certain actions depending upon which cards they’ve played on their turn and what strategic options they have available to them. Whichever player collects 10 victory points before everyone else is named the game’s winner.

There is yet to be an official release date for Twilight Imperium: Inscription, with more information on the game coming soon.