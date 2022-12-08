Our first free digital goody for Dicebreaker members gives you a festive pub crawl adventure for Warhammer RPG Soulbound!

The holidays are almost here - and in the spirit of festive giving, we’re excited to reveal our first digital giveaway for Dicebreaker members.

Those who sign up for our membership programme don’t only get exclusive videos and articles, ad-free browsing, money off PAX Unplugged tickets*, discounts in local stores, and even a full physical card game for free*. (*If you’re a yearly member.) They also get a free digital download every quarter, from RPG PDFs to print-and-play games!

Our first digital treat is the suitably jolly adventure Trouble Brewing for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RPG Soulbound, and comes courtesy of roleplaying publisher Cubicle 7 and Warhammer maker Games Workshop.