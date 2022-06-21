10 best Yu-Gi-Oh! trap cards

Trap cards can be the key to victory in Yu-Gi-Oh! as the counter necessary to stop your opponent, but their status in the modern game has never been weaker.

While a few core trap cards remain crucial for nearly all players to chart their path towards victory, it’s also equally common that decks may run zero trap cards and still win major events in the competitive calendar. As the trading card game has grown faster in recent years, the requirement to set these cards and activate the following turn has proven too slow for many.

Best Yu-Gi-Oh! trap cards

In saying that, the best trap cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! have circumvented such challenges to play a crucial role in defining the current meta as well as Main Deck and Side Deck picks for many players.

With this list, we take a look at the current meta in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game and hone in on the trap cards with an important role to play in defining the modern format.

1. Infinite Impermanence

Infinite-ly flexible negation

Infinite Impermanence is probably the best trap card in Yu-Gi-Oh! at the moment - and definitely the most versatile. Image: Konami

By far and away the most useful Yu-Gi-Oh! trap card in the current format (and oftentimes the only trap card many players will feature in their Main Deck) is Infinite Impermanence. Not only can this card negate your opponent’s face-up Monster Effects, the ability to activate this card from the hand if you control no cards is an appendix to this card’s activation requirements - which transform it into the most powerful trap card currently legal in the modern game.

As the Yu-Gi-Oh! meta has evolved, hand traps and cards which can activate in the graveyard have grown in prominence to take the place of the weakened trap card. This has led to the rise of cards such as Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring as a de-facto counter for many plays, activating from the hand to negate certain effects. Although Infinite Impermanence has an additional effect if set before activation, the ability to counter your opponent’s board-building strategies before you’ve even had a chance to play in turn one is what elevates a useful card into a staple of the modern game.

2. Solemn Judgment

Judgement Day is here

Solmen Judgment is a Yu-Gi-Oh! trap card that dates from the TCG's earliest days, but it's continued to prove its worth over time. Image: Konami

Sometimes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Solemn Judgment may be one of the oldest trap cards in Yu-Gi-Oh!, but that doesn’t make it any less effective as a vital tool for modern players as it was in 2002. This card’s ability to negate and destroy the summon of an opposing boss monster, or negate a spell and trap card, is more than worth the initially high cost of half your life points.

Furthermore, what was once a steep cost has only become more acceptable as the game has evolved. In slower formats of years past, it was more difficult to build up a game-winning field with speed, offering players more opportunities to counter their opponent in a way that made the steep cost difficult to justify. Nowadays, many decks can field 8000 attack and grasp a duel victory from nothing in just a single turn. When the choice is half your LP or defeat, suddenly the decision feels obvious.

3. Solemn Strike

Strike while the iron's hot

Solemn Strike's activation in response to a Special summon or monster effect makes it a powerful trap card to shut down your opponent. Image: Konami

Although closely related to Solemn Judgement through nomenclature and artwork, Solemn Strike is not only functionally different but arguably stronger than its older sibling. Rather than costing half of your life points, Solemn Strike costs a flat rate of 1500 LP and is triggered in different circumstances; rather than activating upon any summon or spell/trap card activation, this card can only be activated in response to a Special summon or monster effect.

Yet the state of the modern Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG makes Solemn Strike a more versatile and useful effect. Special summons are common to the point a limitation on this type of summon is barely registered, while the additional ability of this card to negate monster effects as they grow ever-more-important in the current meta make this even more useful than the spell/trap negation of Solemn Judgment. It’s worth a slot in nearly every Side Deck.

4. Skill Drain

Drain your opponent's hope for victory

Skill Drain has been one of the most popular trap cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! for a number of years - and for good reason, thanks to its ability to stop monster effects. Image: Konami

The best trap cards in the current Yu-Gi-Oh! metagame are those utilised and played in direct response to the most popular decks by anti-meta players. One such card is Skill Drain, an ever-present in the game for many years due to its paralysing effect on many strategies, which remains a trump card for any deck that won’t also be impeded by its all-encompassing negation effect.

At the cost of just 1000 life points, all face-up monster effects are negated. As a continuous trap card this card remains on the field and continues to impede players until it can be removed. While useful at any point in a best-of-three match against decks such as Therions or Tenyi Swordsoul, with few decks running spell and trap removal in the main deck, decks like Eldlich that can Main Deck this card are on course for a major advantage over troublesome meta deck opponents.

5. Non-Fusion Area

Counter some of the strongest monsters in the game

Branded Fusion plays a central role in the powerful Branded Despia deck. Image: Konami

One of the most popular decks in the current meta is Branded Despia, whose strength in part comes from the power of Branded Fusion, a spell card whose effect allows you to Fusion summon using monsters from your deck as material. With Super Polymerization another ever-present threat in the metagame, Fusion summoning is a mechanic that grants decks that can take advantage of these cards to some of the most powerful cards in the game, including Destiny HERO - Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer and Guardian Chimera.

Cards that can prevent these summons are, therefore, incredibly useful. Non-Fusion Area’s simple-yet-effective nature makes it the perfect counter for those with the space to feature the card alongside other Side Deck staples. This card shuts down the ability to Fusion summon completely and remains active as a continuous trap card until your opponent can remove it from the field - something easier said than done for many modern decks.

6. Anti-Spell Fragrance

If spells are so important, why not stop them?

Anti-Spell Fragrance slows down spells - giving you more time to crush your opponent. Image: Konami

As traps have retreated in popularity, spell cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! have grown ever-more important as speedy enablers of core combos while taking the role of effect negation (in the form of staples like Forbidden Droplet). Rather than trap card negation being an important strategy in modern Yu-Gi-Oh!, it’s now more important than ever to do whatever is possible to stop your opponent from playing their spell cards as much as possible. Enter Anti-Spell Fragrance.

This is no Imperial Order for spell cards, but it does slow these cards down considerably while giving you an opportunity to fight back. As long as this card is face-up on the field, players are required to set spell cards on the field before activating them, remaining unable to activate them during the turn they are set on the field. This essentially turns spell cards into trap cards, slowing everything down by an entire turn. In this meta, an extra turn can be all that’s needed to turn defeat into victory.

7. Rivalry of Warlords (and 8. Gozen Match)

A rivalry of playstyles

Both Rivalry of Warlords and Gozen Match are perfect trap cards for countering monster-heavy decks. Image: Konami

Therions, P.U.N.K.s, Drytron and many other decks in the current Yu-Gi-Oh! meta each have one thing in common: these decks all rely on monsters of varying types for all their strategies. The two boss monsters of Therions are Machine and Plant, for example, while Drytons are a blend of Machine and Fairy-type monsters working in harmony. Interrupt that synergy and there are problems ahead.

Rivalry of Warlords is the perfect counter to decks that rely on monsters of varying types by preventing players from controlling multiple types of monster at any one time. With such a restriction, strategies that rely on multiple monsters from these decks being present on the field are impossible, severely limiting the potential of many of these decks to effectively mount an offensive strategy.

Yugi and Kaiba - aka voice actors Dan Green and Eric Stuart - duel at the 2019 Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships

With the exception of Drytron, each of the decks mentioned above consists of monsters of varying attributes, making Gozen Match a similarly effective counter to these decks. Rather than preventing more than one monster type being played, this targets players using monsters of more than one attribute. The results are the same: a breakdown in deck synergy that stops most decks from functioning by preventing them from following up on their core strategies.

9. Evenly Matched

Level the playing field

Evenly Matched is good for shrinking the field when you have fewer cards than your opponent, and great if you control no cards - resulting in a total wipe. Image: Konami

Closely related but notably distinct, Evenly Matched is a non-continuous alternative to Rivalry of Warlords and Gozen Match with a condition allowing it to be activated from the hand in the right circumstances. Activated at the right moment, Evenly Matched has the potential to institute a field wipe.

Rather than forcing players to play around a continuous effect, limiting plays to a single attribute or monster type, Evenly Matched is activated at the end of the Battle Phase and forces your opponent to banish cards of their choice until both players control the same amount of cards.

A decent effect in its own right, the trap card comes into its own if you control no cards. In these circumstances, the card can be activated from the hand; without any cards on the field, your opponent has no choice but to banish their field (minus one card, as your activated Evenly Match is now on the field of play).

10. Red Reboot

Trap negation on another level

Red Reboot is such a powerful trap card that players can only have a single copy in their deck. Image: Konami

Red Reboot is a trap card limited to one per deck for a reason. Although its targeted trap negation may seem ineffectual in a format whose reliance on trap cards is limited, against Anti-Meta decks or those who side in trap cards to counter your plays, this can unlock your deck’s potential by removing your opponent’s ability to counter your actions.

At first glance, Red Reboot is effective but fair. It negates your opponent’s trap card but it doesn’t destroy it, merely flipping it facedown before even allowing them to set another trap card from the deck. Where this card comes into its own is the ability to activate it from your hand by paying half your life points and the secondary effect of preventing your opponent from activating trap cards for the rest of the turn. With your opponent unable to resist your future moves following a successful activation, almost nothing stands between you and a nearly-unassailable board for victory.

After all, everyone wants to win, right?