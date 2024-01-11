Yu-Gi-Oh! 2024 release schedule: Every upcoming core booster, structure deck and set

As we look ahead to an exciting slate of Yu-Gi-Oh! products scheduled to release in 2024, expect a wide array of special releases marking what promises to be a momentous 25th anniversary for the popular card game.

With an event in Japan's Tokyo Dome kicking off the festivities for the upcoming year, the year promises to be a 12-month celebration of this auspicious milestone, marked with unique collectable product releases and callbacks to the history of the series.

Yu-Gi-Oh! release dates 2024

Maze of Millennia - January 19th

- January 19th Yu-Gi-Oh 2-player starter set - January 26th

- January 26th Phantom Nightmare - February 9th

- February 9th Battles of Legend: Chapter 1 - February 23rd

- February 23rd Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Stainless Steel Egyptian God Cards - early 2024

- early 2024 Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction - March 29th

- March 29th Legacy of Destruction - April 26th

This new slate of releases will bring back childhood memories of emulating your heroes from the anime and introduce new archetypes and play styles that will take your dueling to the next level.

With the standard core booster sets set for release alongside new starter decks, Speed Duel sets and more, there’s something for every fan of the TCG in the 2024 Yu-Gi-Oh! release schedule. That’s before we talk about all the many ways Konami plans to celebrate 25 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! with some extra-special (and expensive!) commemorative releases.

Read on to discover everything you can expect in 2024, and check back for further updates on everything you can buy over the course of the next 12 months.

Master Duel will see its own new Yu-Gi-Oh! cards released in 2024

Yu-Gi-Oh! core boosters 2024

Even in a year of celebrations, the biggest releases from the 2024 Yu-Gi-Oh! release calendar are, as ever, the core booster packs. These sets introduce major new archetypes to the game that will come to define the meta over the next 12 months, tentpole releases in the Yu-Gi-Oh! calendar with a revolutionary impact on how we play the game.

Phantom Nightmare

Release date: February 9th

Phantom Nightmare promises to bring with it the return of the GX-era favorite monster Yubel, first introduced all the way back in 2008, with all-new archetype support that plans to transform the old-time deck into a sleeker, modern challenger. Spirit of Yubel will make the defining creature easier to summon than ever, which should help players bring out the deck’s all-new Fusion boss monster.

But this blast from the past isn’t the only thing to expect from this first major set of the calendar year. Expect new Majespecter and Raidraptor support, and a bunch of new plant support. For new archetypes, keep an eye on Goblin Bikers as they ride into view.

Legacy of Destruction

Release date: April 26th

Hitting the Japanese market in January, Legacy of Destruction will release in the English TCG at the end of April, bringing with it memories of the past and a new path towards the future.

Memories of the original Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series will be stirred as new support for Silent Magician and Silent Swordsman featured in Yugi and Atem’s final duel are released, these classic creatures standing side by side with all-new archetypes like the music-inspired Melodius cards.

Keeping with the revival of the past, another promised release in Legacy of Destruction is all-new Lightsworn support, making this a set promising something for fans old and new.

Maze of Millennia and Legacy of Destruction will be among the sets releasing for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in 2024. | Image credit: Konami

Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary releases 2024

As a tentpole anniversary year for Yu-Gi-Oh! filled with special events and so much more, Konami is marking the occasion with special commemorative releases that celebrate the history of the beloved card game. Here’s what you can expect from Yu-Gi-Oh!’s 25th Anniversary releases in 2024.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Stainless Steel Egyptian God cards

Release date: early 2024

If you’re a Yu-Gi-Oh! fan with a wad of cash burning a hole in your pocket, why not get some stainless steel god cards? Available as a limited-time pre-order ahead of a planned early 2024 release and featuring all-new designs of all three iconic creatures crafted in stainless steel, this pricey promo promises a framed art piece for the centre of any dedicated fan’s collection.

Other Yu-Gi-Oh! releases 2024

There’s more than just core sets and anniversary goodies to expect from Yu-Gi-Oh! in 2024. Here’s everything else you can expect to see over the course of this year.

Maze of Millennia

Release date: January 19th

Be careful not to get lost, especially if there’s a Gate Guardian hiding at the end of the maze! Few would have had all-new support for this creature on their 2024 bingo card prior to the announcement of Maze of Millennia, but this is just one of a few cards in this anime-inspired set bringing many previously anime-exclusive cards into the real world.

All eras of the anime are represented: Pegasus’ Eye of Illusion is here, the powerful Bonfire card from the GX anime that could search level 4 or lower Pyro monsters makes an appearance and that’s not all - the legendary Number 1 will also make its debut.

Yu-Gi-Oh! 2-Player Starter Set

Release date: January 26th

Yu-Gi-Oh! is more accessible to new players than ever before, and that will only be further helped by an all-new two-player starter set in 2024. Alongside including two pre-made decks in a single set to learn the ropes with a friend, the set includes a 64-page play-along comic to simulate a scripted battle that teaches the basic mechanics of how to play Yu-Gi-Oh! A vital first step into the card-collecting rabbit hole.

2024 will bring a new two-player starter set for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, giving new players a way to easily pick up the card game. | Image credit: Konami

Battles of Legend: Chapter 1

Release date: February 23rd

A greatest hits collection-of-sorts comprising prior Battles of Legend releases, this special release includes three 18-card packs containing select cards from previous sets alongside related cards and six unique dice. Why not take another stab at adding Number 90: Galaxy-Eyes Photon Lord and Chaos Emperor, the Dragon of Armageddon to your collection?

Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction

Release date: March 29th

For Speed Duel fans, this new ready-made battle box for the quick-duel format includes four pre-build decks inspired by Jaden Yuki, Sartorius, Tyranno Hassleberry and Jim Crocodile Cook. Belowski also makes a debut in the set with Mokey Mokey King, further expanding the card pool.