After seven years, Yu-Gi-Oh! is bringing back its Legendary Decks set featuring Yugi, Kaiba and Joey's cards

Fans of both the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime and its popular trading card game counterpart are eating well this year. Komani, the publisher of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG just announced the return of the Legendary Decks II boxed set, which includes copies of the decks used by Yugi Moto, Joey Wheeler and Seto Kaiba.

First released in 2016, Legendary Decks II was a boxed product with three pre-constructed decks featuring monster cards, traps and other tech that made it into the episodes of the original Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series. While perhaps not the most relevant strategies in these modern times of Pendulum and XYZ Summoning, the nostalgia and collectibility factors made it one of the TCG’s most popular releases. That said, there were also plenty of rare and powerful reprints included in the original release and this upcoming return.

If you want to attempt to summon Exodia, or slam down a few Blue-Eyes White Dragons, the Legendary Decks II will go back on sale starting March 15th. Three decks for around $30 is a steal. You’ll also find the three Egyptian God Cards, which were the subject of some mouth-puckeringly expensive reprints at the end of last year.

Yugi Moto’s decks will include all five pieces needed to summon Exodia the Forbidden One and immediately win the duel (a strategy that some brave competitors still use in tournaments) alongside Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl. Buster Blader and Marshmallon also show up, but I’m bummed to report that the fluffy and seemingly useless Kuriboh did not make the cut. Spell cards include Swords of Revealing Light and Gold Sarcophagus, while Trap cards like Mirror Force and Magical Hats will keep your opponents on the back foot.

The more brash duelists can take a page from Joey Wheeler’s book with his trusted Red-Eyes Black Dragon, flanked by other monsters such as Phoenix Gearfried and the Blue Flame Swordsman. Joey eventually learned some deeper strategy thanks to some close scrapes, using Jinzo to block Trap cards or Fusion Summoning other monsters to create big baddies like the Sword Dragon.

Image credit: Studio Gallop

Let’s face it - you’re all here for Kaiba’s deck and those tasty Blue-Eyes White Dragons. Just like in the anime, this deck will have three copies, each with their own artwork, which can be Fusion Summoned into Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon. Kaiba’s not a one-trick pony, though. His signature deck also includes Dragon Spirit of White, Blade Knight and La Jinn the Mystical Genie of the Lamp. Most of his Spell cards rev up the combo engine so you can windmill slam a giant Blue-Eyes or Azure-Eyes beast and watch your opponents’’ Life Total shrivel.

The deck box will include Token Cards illustrated to show the three characters alongside their iconic monsters, as well as three additional cards - Dark Burning Attack, Dark Burning Magic and Eternal Soul - that players can swap into Yugi Moto’s deck to better support a strategy centring on Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl. More information about Legendary Decks II can be found on Konami’s official website.