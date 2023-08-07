Yu-Gi-Oh! will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an event in Japan’s biggest stadium next February

For the first time since 1999, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game returns to Japan’s largest arena, as this past weekend’s World Championships brought news of the biggest event in Konami’s 25th anniversary celebrations yet: a major event to be held at Tokyo Dome on February 23rd and 24th 2024.

The first-ever pack of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards from Konami went on sale in stores around Japan on February 4th 1999, beginning a phenomenon that remains popular to this day. In recent months everything from order-made Pots of Greed to Kaiba’s own briefcase to reprints of the very first Yu-Gi-Oh! packs have been released to mark the occasion, as the publisher aims to commemorate various landmark moments in the storied history of its beloved trading card game.

The teaser for the Quarter Century: The Legend of Duelist event

Few of these events can compare to whatever Konami has planned for its festivities at Tokyo Dome, the first time the event has made an appearance at the venue since an event held during the first summer of the game’s existence in August 1999.

The announcement of the Quarter Century: The Legend of Duelist two-day event was made during the opening ceremony of the World Championships for Yu-Gi-Oh! held in Tokyo this past weekend. However, details on what this event actually is beyond a name and a date of February 23rd and 24th next year remain firmly under wraps, following a brief teaser video marking the event’s announcement.

That being said, it’s fair to say that this event will be an order of magnitude larger than anything seen before. For perspective, it was recently announced that 9,935 players participated in 20 national tournaments for the European World Championship Qualifier in June, a record for the European TCG.

The first-ever Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship was held at Madison Square Garden in New York, a venue with a 20,000-person capacity. Tokyo Dome has a 55,000-person capacity within a spacious dome with generous floor space thanks to the multipurpose use of the venue for baseball matches as home for the Yomiuri Giants. It’s like hosting a Yu-Gi-Oh! event at Wembley Stadium.

Whether this event is merely a large-scale tournament or something far grander in scope to mark the anniversary of the card game remains to be seen. Konami has promised more details on the contents of the event will be made in due course, with updates to be released on the event’s website.