Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG brings back one its most iconic monsters as a 5-card Fusion Summon

Few monsters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime garnered such a high popularity-to-screen time ratio as the chained being, Exodia. Used by the pharaoh to blast away Seto Kaiba, the Forbidden One will return to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game in the upcoming Infinite Forbidden expansion.

Much like its original incarnation in the very first set, Exodia requires five separate pieces of its body housed on separate cards before it can be summoned to the battlefield. The new version is a Fusion Monster summoned by combining two legs, two arms and the head (plus some torso) that, once brought forth, cannot be destroyed by card effect. When it attacks, the controlling player’s current life total gets added to its attack - every single turn.

If that weren’t enough, it can nullify one trap card or spell card of the player’s choice per turn at no extra cost, while also digging through their deck for specific spell and trap cards themed after Exodia. Any cards drawn this way can also be played for free, of course.

Players can find 95 other brand new cards in The Infinite Forbidden ranging across plenty of strategies from through Yu-Gi-Oh! history. Publisher Konami is pitching this expansion as part of the TCG’s 25th anniversary celebration by including 25 Quarter Century Secret Rare cards - and one special card - in the set, denoted by a specific bumpy holographic treatment. There’s also a new World Premiere theme to collect and deckbuild with in this expansion, though the publisher didn’t offer any hints at its playstyle.

The Infinite Forbidden expansion set will include 50 commons, 26 super rares, 14 ultra rares and 10 secret rare cards to collect, though I know everyone will be chasing those shiny, golden body parts. Those less keen on futzing with powers obviously not meant for mortal decks can instead enjoy a new theme centred on sacrificing Life Points into tablet monsters placed on the field as Spell Cards. The appropriate blood sacrifice will then Special Summon them onto the field.

The Infinite Forbidden booster set hits store shelves on July 19th, so get ready to hear plenty of people yelling, “Exodia, obliterate!” at the next organised event. We might even see everyone’s favourite mute Monster at the 2024 Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship, which was just announced as being hosted in Seattle, Washington on September 7th. This will be the first time in eight years that the high tournament has been held in the US.