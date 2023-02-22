Here are some of the best value Magic: The Gathering Commander precons

On the 21st of February Wizards of the Coast announced the upcoming Commander Master set for Magic: The Gathering which will release in August.

Commander Master is the first official set that focuses on MTG’s most popular format, Commander. This is exciting news for MTG fans who are Commander experts or for newcomers, as the new set will reprint old, rare and expensive Commander staples that can be hard to come by otherwise.

There is a big downside however: the price. Due to the value of the cards being reprinted, the new sets are already racking up eye-watering prices on Amazon.

Don't let the price of the upcoming set put you off Commander altogether. There are lots of great preconstructed Commander decks out there already that are fun and a good way to learn the Commander format, and you can get many of them for under £40.

We've picked out some of the best-value Commander precons available right now. Down below you can find out how much each is, what type of deck it contains, and where to get it.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Deck - Rebellion Rising

This Red-White deck comes from Magic: The Gathering's latest set Phyrexia: All Will Be One. With this deck, you lead the Rebel soldiers against the Phyrexians with Neyali, Suns' Vanguard- using her ability as well as equipment and artefacts to give your soldier tokens more power and extra attacks. It's a token-based aggro deck with the potential to go very wide and attack quickly. For only £32 this is a great way to get some new cards and some Commander staples.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Deck - Upgrades Unleashed

If you want to go all-in on artefacts and equipment, then this Green and Red deck from last year's Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set should satisfy that desire. Chishiro, the Shattered Blade's ability lets you create tokens every time you use an aura or equipment, and you can buff your modified creatures even further. You'll probably need a lot of dice and counters for this deck, as the numbers can get big pretty quickly. Fortunately, the cost for this deck isn't that big, you can get it for under £30:

Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck – Necron Dynasties

Okay, this may be a bit more than £40 but Magic: The Gathering’s Warhammer 40,000 decks are absolutely amazing and great for newcomers to the game. The Necron Dynasties deck is a mono-black deck that focuses on using the Unearth ability to get powerful creatures from your graveyard for one last attack and activate powerful special abilities. The Necron deck is the cheapest of the four Warhammer decks right now, so it makes the list:

The Brothers’ War Retro-Frame Commander Deck - Urza's Iron Alliance

This is a really cool Commander deck that features 100 cards all with retro-style frames which should stand out at the table. The Brothers' War was the set prior to Phyrexia: All Will Be One, so you'll be getting some newer cards that can also be used in standard formats if you want. This White-Blue-Black deck has Urza, Chief Artificer who likes to construct an army of artefact creatures that scale with each artefact you control. You also get an extra two-card collector Booster Sample Pack that contains 1 special treatment card of rare or higher and at least 1 Traditional Foil Retro-Frame artefact card, so you get a bit extra for the £40 this costs:

Battle for Baldur's Gate Commander Deck - Draconic Dissent

This one had to go in because it's all about Dragons. The Battle for Baldur’s Gate decks are amazing for Dungeons and Dragons fans as they are filled with cards that feature creatures and locations from across D&D lore. This blue-red deck focuses on goading your opponent's creatures to attack each other rather than you, and then you follow up with powerful dragon attacks. This deck isn't the best constructed of the set, but it's great if you love messing with other people and are a fan of Dragons.

Hopefully you like the look of one or more of these Commander precons, and if they've got you interested in trying out the format, we have a handy guide on how to play Commander to help you get up to speed.

All of these precons are great places to start, but they are made with the intention of improving them down the line. Once you've got to grips with your favourite deck, have a read of our guide on how to build a commander deck to find some tips on building and upgrading.

