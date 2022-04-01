The Princes of Florence’s newest version adds more gender options to the board game

A new edition of The Princes of Florence, a board game about the famous city during the Renaissance period, is set to provide its players with more gender options.

The upcoming board game – which is a new version of the original title released by Alea in 2000 – will still be titled The Princes of Florence, but will offer players the option to play with a double-sided board featuring artwork of either a female-presenting character or a male-presenting character for the first time in the game’s history. (Thanks BoardGameGeek.)

Otherwise, the latest edition will remain largely unchanged, with a new set of artwork created by Nova Luna illustrator, Lukas Siegmon, being included alongside a new solo game mode. The buildings featured in the new version will also be colour-coded and shaped differently in order to make it easier for players to track them on the board, with profession cards depicting their requirements on the left to help players read what each professional needs at a moment's glance at their hand.

The new edition of The Princes of Florence is set to be published by Korea Boardgames, a Korean publisher that has distributed a variety of tabletop titles in Korean as well as released several games itself such as a high-speed action board game called City Chase and several kids games such as Firefly Dance and Monster Dentist.

In the original The Princes of Florence, two to five players attempt to gather influence and respect by granting patronage to various artists and scholars across the city. Set during an era in which supporting and engaging in art and culture was a sign of power and wealth, The Princes of Florence sees players using their resources to attract professionals to their respective palaces. Over the course of seven rounds, players use the cards in their hands to hire various artists, scientists and architects in order to acquire victory points. Each professional has their own unique set of requirements that players will need to fulfill before they can hire them, gain work points and convert them into victory points. The player with the most victory points by the end of the game is named the winner.

The Princes of Florence was co-created by Wolfgang Kramer – the designer of the quick card game 6 Nimmt! and co-creator of two-player game Tikal - Richard Ulrich, who previously co-designed El Grande with Kramer, and Jens Christopher Ulrich.

The new edition of The Princes of Florence is set to be released just in time for the Essen Spiel 2022 convention taking place this October, which is the largest tabletop gaming convention in the world.