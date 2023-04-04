Spider-Man, She-Hulk and Doctor Strange suit-up for Unmatched board game entry

The next entry in the Unmatched board game series features Spider-Man, She-Hulk and Doctor Strange.

Brains and Brawn is the next expansion for Unmatched, a series of miniatures board games that enable players to control a character using their own unique deck and figurine. The upcoming board game expansion will include decks and miniatures for iconic Marvel comic-book superheroes Spider-Man, She-Hulk and Doctor Strange.

Though the expansion is based on the comic-book versions of the characters, Spider-Man, She-Hulk and Doctor Strange are all best known for their appearances in various film and/or television adaptations. Spider-Man has been the topic of multiple film adaptations – including the trilogy of films directed by Sam Rami, the more recent movie trilogy starring Tom Holland, the animated feature Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse and even an infamous musical called Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark.

Meehan and Liv play Unmatched: Battle of Legends – Volume One.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange has had two films of his own, both of which see Benedict Cumberbatch starring as the titular Doctor – as well as appearances in movies such as Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame – and She-Hulk saw a recent television adaptation via Disney + starring Tatiana Maslany as the superhero/lawyer.

In Brains and Brawn, players will be able to take control of one of these three superheroes in a battle to the death, utilising their unique abilities and decks to move across the board, perform attacks on their opponents and defend themselves against damage. Restoration Games – the studio responsible for releasing the Unmatched series – has not revealed any details regarding gameplay for the marvel-themed board game expansion, besides the fact that Brains and Brawn will support up to three players and will take around 20 to 40 minutes to play.

Other Marvel-themed Unmatched entries include the recently announced Teen Spirit expansion – which features Ms Marvel, Squirrel Girl and Cloak & Dagger – Redemption Row, an expansion featuring Luke Cage, Moon Knight and Ghost Rider – and Hell’s Kitchen, an entry containing Daredevil, Bullseye and Elektra.

These two decks were runners-up in the Unmatched deck design contest awhile back. Tomoe was designed by Jason Viddal. Nobunaga was designed by Zack Mader. Seemed like an obvious fit. We hope folks dig the concept so we can explore other countries and cultures in future sets. https://t.co/P9XPDN8T2X — Restoration Games (@RestorationGame) April 3, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In Unmatched, players use their respective decks to move their miniatures across the board and carry out attacks on their opponents. Depending on how many players are present, the group will be able to either compete in a team battle or an all-versus-all fight. On their turn, players can decide to either play a manoeuver card or draw and move. Should a player ever be within range of another, they can choose to attack them – using their chosen card to decide the strength of the attack, with the defender using their own card to shield them.

As well as Brains and Brawn, Restoration Games has also announced another Unmatched expansion. Suns Origin is an upcoming expansion containing two decks designed by runners-up to a competition the company ran. The expansion introduces two playable characters inspired by two real-life Japanese warriors Tomoe Gozen – a female Onna-Musha from the late Hein period – and Oda Nobunaga, a daimyo during the Sengoku period.

Brains and Brawn is set to be released sometime in Q3, whilst Suns Origin will arrive in Q4.