Warhammer 40,000 RPG Humble Bundle gives you three core rulebooks and more for just $25

Warhammer 40,000 is massively popular for its miniatures and video games, but there are also a series of tabletop roleplaying games that are set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe that are a fun alternative to the likes of Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder.

The Warhammer 40,000 roleplaying adventures span across the universe, with each putting the players in the ranks of a different faction. That might be a humble soldier in the God-Emperor’s Imperial Guard, or a disciple of the Dark Gods for the legions of chaos.

If you're interested in running a new 40,000 adventure for your gaming group, there's an amazing offer at Humble Bundle right now that gives you three Warhammer 40,000 core rulebooks for three different campaigns, along with dozens of additional tomes, handbooks and campaign books for each.

The minimum you can pay for the three core rulebooks, and the other 43 items, is $25 or £20. You can choose to pay more if you'd like to give more money to the publisher, Humble, and the chosen charity. You can also adjust how much of what you pay goes to each party, so if you want more to go to charity than to the publisher you have that flexibility.

Whatever you choose to pay, you'll be getting $743/£604.58 worth of Warhammer 40,000 roleplay books as PDFs that you can download onto any device. The money raised from purchases of this bundle will go to Children's Health Ireland, a foundation that raises vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres.

The three different settings will offer you very different options for your upcoming campaigns. Choose to root out the vile corruption that threatens humanity as an Acolyte of the Inquisition in Dark Heresy, hold the line against the coming night as a brave member of the God-Emperor’s Imperial Guard in Only War or let your evil side come out and become a Disciple of the Dark Gods and spread terror across the stars in Black Crusade.

Humble has lots of different bundles available including books, games and software that change every month. If you want to keep up-to-date on the latest Humble Bundles then follow the Jelly Deals Twitter where we'll let you know when a new bundle appears.