Poll: Are you going to pick up Warhammer 40,000: 10th Edition?

The past weekend marked this year's Warhammer Fest bonanza and there were plenty of reveals to get excited about. New miniatures for Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game, new decks for Underworlds, and new expansions for Kill Team and Age of Sigmar.

The biggest news from Warhammer Fest 2023 was undoubtedly the official reveal of Leviathan, the new starter set for the upcoming 10th edition of Warhammer 40,000.

Three years after the most recent revision to 40k, Games Workshop has stated 10E will continue its attempts to streamline the game and make it easier for newcomers, without removing the complexity and depth of previous iterations.

Back in March, when 10E was officially announced, Games Workshop announced the new rules and datasheets will be available for free digitally meaning it'll be available for all players to have a go at. If you're keen to go all-on with 10E, the new starter set has everything you'll need to get started (read Matt's handy run-down of everything included in the Leviathan box).

Games Workshop has stated that 10E is a "complete overhaul" of 40k, simplifying the game whilst doubling down on the best bits. When Johnny reviewed Warhammer 40k 9E, or Indomitus, for us, they found it was easy to pick up as a beginner but still with a bit of a steep learning curve, so it sounds like the revisions for 10E are attempting to tackle this issue.

