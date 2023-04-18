Build two Warhammer: Age of Sigmar armies for under £100 with this Arcane Cataclysm battle box

Warhammer can be a daunting hobby to get stuck into for a few reasons. It can be hard to decide whether to play 40,000 or Age of Sigmar or another edition, and the price of constructing armies can present a firm barrier of entry.

However, last year Games Workshop released a series of Battle Box products for the Age of Sigmar version of Warhammer, which is set in a more traditional high fantasy theme.

These Battle Boxes often contained narrative missions along with a large stack of models which offered good value at the time, and now one of them has been discounted to under £100 at Zatu it offers amazing value and a really easy way into the game.

If you're in the US you can find this battle box on Amazon, and although it isn't discounted it still presents good value for $180.

The Arcane Cataclysm battle box has all you need for you and a friend to start playing an Age of Sigmar game. Inside the box are: two armies-worth of Miniatures, a copy of the Age of Sigmar rules, a sheet of tokens, full instructions for the kits, warscroll cards for all the units in the box and an Arcane Cataclysm supplement.

The two armies in the box are the Lumineth Realm Lords and the Disciples of Tzeentch, headed by Scinari Enlightener and Curseling, eye of Tzeentch respectively. The two commanders both look fantastic and are accompanied by 10 Sentinels, 5 Blade Lords and 5 Dawnriders for the Lumineth and 20 Kairic Acolytes, 10 Tzangors and 3 Enlightened for the Tzeentch army.

Once you've built out both armies and painted them with your Miniatures paints you'll be ready to take them to the battlefield.

The Arcane Cataclysm supplement in the box contains narrative information covering the location of the battles along with information about the forces and units contained within.There's also a full Narrative campaign taking you through three different scenarios that are enhanced with a unique spell lore and some realm specific rules to capture the narrative told throughout the book.

The Arcane Cataclysm battle box is a great way for beginners to get into Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, and is also a good product for experienced collectors to get as you're getting over £200 worth of minis for less than half of that price.

If you want to know when there are more deals on Warhammer products, or deals on other tabletop games, card games and board games, then follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we'll post the best deals when we see them.