Get ready for Baldur’s Gate III by playing the rest of the series for less than £10

Prepare for the arrival of Baldur’s Gate III by getting the first and second entries in the series for less than £10 ($13) in a new Humble Bundle.

With the upcoming launch of Baldur’s Gate III – the latest entry in a video game series set within the same universe as Dungeons & Dragons and using many of the same gameplay systems – excited fans and new players can catch up with the franchise, and many other D&D video games, by getting them in a new Humble Bundle.

The Baldur’s Gate & Beyond Humble Bundle features a total of eight different items for the cost of £9.29 ($12), including the very first Baldur’s Gate. The original Baldur’s Gate is a roleplaying video game developed by Bioware (Mass Effect, Dragon Age) based on the tabletop roleplaying game, Dungeons & Dragons 2nd Edition.

Image credit: Beamdog

Baldur’s Gate sees players creating and controlling their own character in the Forgotten Realms, selecting from between different playable classes and subclasses – as well as managing their equipment and items. During the game, players explore the Sword Coast after their home is raided and their caregiver is killed, travelling through various locations from across Farun – including the iconic city of Baldur’s Gate.

As players solve various mysteries and complete different objectives, they’ll meet a collection of 25 characters whom they can have join their party: including notable characters from across D&D lore such as Drizzit Do ‘Urden. Players can customise their party so that it features characters of certain classes, making them more able to overcome different challenges and defeat different enemies. Besides its solo game mode, Baldur’s Gate also has a multiplayer game mode that allows players to control an entire adventuring party.

Also included in the bundle is Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn, which continues the story of the protagonist from the first game, with players travelling to other locations from the region of Amn in Farun. A new mystery has the player character unearth a plot by an evil wizard called Irenicus to experiment on and use them for their own wicked plans. Though the gameplay mechanics are broadly the same as those in the first game, players will encounter new characters who can join their party and explore new places not featured in the original Baldur’s Gate.

Liv, Wheels and Maddie play the early access version of Baldur’s Gate III together.

Other titles found in the fantasy RPG bundle are Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures – another series of classic RPG video games set in the universe of Dungeons & Dragons – Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, a 2000 D&D RPG video game set in the iconic icy region of the Forgotten Realms, and the critically acclaimed Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, a roleplaying video game which adapts the bizarre Planescape D&D setting.

The bundle also contains a collection of downloadable content, like additional adventures for Baldur’s Gate, and even a video game based on the universe of D&D fantasy TRPG rival, Pathfinder - called Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

The Baldur’s Gate & Beyond Humble Bundle is live until August 9th, with customers able to select from a variety of different not-for-profit organisations for part of their payment to be donated to, including Active Minds https://www.activeminds.org/: a charity that promotes mental health for young people aged between 14 and 24.