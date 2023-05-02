Dice-placement board game Eternal Palace is almost half price at Zatu

Released in 2022 after a successful Kickstarter campaign, Eternal Palace is a dice-placement and painting Eurogame from Alley Cat Games, the publisher of the gorgeous board game Arborea.

Blending the tile-placement and worker-placement gameplay, Eternal Palace will have you place workers around its beautiful board to restore monuments and paint a beautiful picture to gain the emperor's favour.

You can pick up Eternal Palace for almost half of its UK RRP at Zatu, where it's down to just £23:

If you're in the US, you can pick up Eternal Palace for $42.32 at Amazon US.

Upcoming board games in 2023

Eternal Palace is made for one to five players, with each play session taking between 60 and 90 minutes. The game might appear daunting at the start due to the amount of pieces and the arrangement of the board, but can be picked up fully after one or two games.

Each player is the leader of a noble house, who must work against the others to gain the favour of The Emperor who wants their now-derelict palace to be restored. Players must send their team to collect resources and rebuild monuments, while you also honour the emperor by painting a beautiful picture of his beloved gardens and palace.

Your workers are represented by dice, and you'll be placing them to contribute towards rebuilding the different parts of the Eternal Palace. There are often bonuses for completing tasks first, so use your workers carefully, and completing areas will also gain players individual painting pieces commemorating your family's hard work.

Victory points are earned from completing tasks, as well as how much you contributed to a monument, and finishing your painting. Be careful however, as another house could contribute more to a monument than you did and claim the points for themselves. The player with the greatest amount of victory points at the end wins the emperor's favour.

Hopefully this big discount has helped you get a new game for you and your friends to play. If you want to know when there are discounts on other board games, as well as discounts on tabletop and trading card games, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter page where we tweet out the best deals when we see them.