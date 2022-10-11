Dicebreaker members can now save 10% off tickets to next month’s TT3 - Tabletop Weekender convention!

Last month, we launched our new Dicebreaker memberships programme on the website. (If you missed it, find out more here.)

TT3 takes place from Friday November 11th to Sunday 13th in Warwick’s Delta by Marriott hotel, and will feature three days of open gaming.

Visitors can take along their own games - maybe you picked something up at this year’s Essen Spiel? - or borrow a copy from the event’s own board game library, which includes everything from light party games such as Spaceteam, Uno and Yahtzee through social deduction favourites like Werewolf, Blood on the Clocktower and Secret Hitler to meaty games such as Battlestar Galactica: The Board Game, Brass: Birmingham and Descent: Journeys in the Dark. Groups will also be playing roleplaying games including Dungeons & Dragons 5E and the Blade Runner RPG.

As well as open play throughout the weekend, there will be scheduled sessions of games including recent release Ark Nova, making it easier to find a group of players. Visitors can sign up to run a scheduled game, or play as late as they like - with no set close time each night.

