Get the new card game from the creator of Magic: The Gathering for free! Announcing our first yearly Dicebreaker memberships game

Garfield and Justin Gary, co-creator of deckbuilding game Ascension and a former MTG pro, have joined forces to create SolForge Fusion, an ambitious competitive card game that uses unique decks.

Players create their deck from two sets of cards generated by an algorithm to be completely one-of-a-kind - meaning that every player’s deck is completely unique.

Once their deck is made, players are able to see how it fares against opponents in battles, with the ability to level-up their cards during matches and use powerful spells as they fight for victory. SolForge Fusion also includes support for digital play, allowing players to scan their deck in and use it online.

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign last year, SolForge Fusion is due for release on September 22nd - meaning that Dicebreaker members will be among the first people to get their hands on the new game!

