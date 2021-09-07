Pathfinder, Warhammer: Soulbound, Root RPG and more feature in this year’s Free RPG Day

Get a collection of roleplaying game content for nothing with this year’s Free RPG Day, including the likes of Pathfinder, Warhammer: Soulbound and the Root RPG.

Free RPG Day is an annual event that celebrates the roleplaying game community and industry by encouraging various publishing companies to get involved and provide players with a collection of free RPG content. Players can get their hands on free quickstart rules, campaigns and other pieces of content both online and at local participating stores across the world.

This year’s event will include a bundle of free content for several roleplaying games, with some pieces already having been confirmed and others yet to be. One of the announced pieces of free content will be Threshold of Knowledge, an adventure for the fantasy RPG Pathfinder: Second Edition which is designed for 1st level players, alongside an adventure for the spin-off sci-fi roleplaying game Starfinder called The Starfinder Four vs. The Hardlight Harlequin, both coming from Paizo.

Another piece of free content coming with Free RPG Day 2021 is Bertram’s Grove, a booklet for Root: The Roleplaying Game - which is adapted from one of the best board games released in the last few years - that will enable players to start experiencing the RPG from Magpie Games. Inside the booklet will be a selection of pre-generated characters and a write-up for a clearing that players can explore.

The Soulbound roleplaying game, which takes place in the Warhammer: Age of Sigma universe, is featured in this year’s Free RPG Day 2021 via an introductory adventure called Reap and Sow - wherein the player characters will be attempting to defend a settlement in the Realm of Death from an army of undead. An adventure for Victoriana, a steampunk inspired fantasy RPG from Cubicle Seven, the studio that’s also responsible for Soulbound, will be included in the event.

Other notable roleplaying games included in Free RPG Day 2021 are Blue Rose - the medieval fantasy RPG - Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, Star Trek Adventures, horror roleplaying game Achtung! Cthulhu, Zombicide Chronicles - adapted from the board game series - the Twilight Imperium RPG, Talisman Adventures Roleplaying Game and Epic Encounters, a supplement for Dungeons & Dragons 5E.

Free RPG Day 2021 is taking place on October 16th, with the aforementioned pieces of free RPG content being released both online and in participating stores, alongside in-store roleplaying game events - depending on the store itself. Players can find their local participating stores and more information on the Free RPG Day website.