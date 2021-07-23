Itch.io’s Creator Day returns to give 100% of revenue to devs and designers on the indie marketplace

Indie marketplace Itch.io is currently running its second Creator Day, giving 100% of revenue to creators on the platform for 24 hours - including a number of tabletop designers, titles and roleplaying games.

As with the first Creator Day on May 14th, the limited-time initiative sees developers, artists, designers and creators of all kinds able to receive every penny (or cent) spent on their work hosted on Itch.io’s marketplace, after taxes and payment processing fees.

Usually, creators on Itch are able to decide how much revenue from a purchase goes towards Itch, with a minimum of 10% required. Everyone who sells a product on Itch is automatically eligible for Creator Day, meaning there are no extra hoops required to benefit from the increased revenue share.

Creator Day is here! For the next 23 hours and 32 minutes we're giving back all of @itchio's revenue share to the creators.



Don't forget to use those tip buttons!https://t.co/snd2UltLY8 — itch.io (@itchio) July 23, 2021

“We hope to make this a regular event to give developers an excuse to share and promote their works,” content and business lead Spencer Hayes said ahead of the original Creator Day. This relatively quick follow-up seems to stay true to that commitment.

“Creators are the backbone of everything we do, so Creator Days are our way of giving back to the folks that make Itch.io possible,” Hayes added in the announcement of the latest one-day event.

As part of the Creator Day - which runs for the whole of today, July 23rd - a number of designers are offering discounts and sales on their products, with a number of bundles also springing up across the marketplace.

Other ways to discover gems across the vast catalogue of titles - Itch hosts a wealth of video games, as well as tabletop RPGs, physical games and assets for those creating their own work - is the #CreatorDay hashtag on Twitter, as well as lists collated by designers and creators.

Among those curating tabletop RPGs on Itch is Nova creator Spencer Campbell, whose Creator Day thread is a good place to start if you’re just looking to browse.

Other collections worth checking out include a list of tabletop RPGs by BIPOC creators gathered by streaming channel Huetopia, Lichcraft creator Laurie O’Connell’s bundle of Forged in the Dark games - powered by the system behind Blades in the Dark - and Biscuit Fund Games’ $20 bundle of RPGs including GM-less goblin adventure Goblin Country and animal-warrior fighting game Enter the Beast Trinity.