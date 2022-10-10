Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Board game deals, dates and what to expect

Online giant Amazon is back with its second massive sales event of the year. Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is brand new for this year, and is effectively the retailer’s follow-up to its Prime Day event which took place over the summer.

Like Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale will see hundreds of products discounted for a limited time. Also like Prime Day, the event is only available to Amazon Prime members - but you can grab a free 30-day trial if you’re not already signed up.

There’s a good chance that among the Prime Early Access deals and offers will be board games and other tabletop products such as Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon cards, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back as we keep it updated with the latest Prime Early Access board game deals.

Prime Early Access board game deals 2022

We don’t know exactly which board games and other tabletop games will be part of the Prime Early Access Sale on Amazon US and Amazon UK just yet. However, based on past Prime Day deals, you can expect popular family board games, party games and some meatier hobby titles to see a price cut.

As well as board games, it’s likely that big names such as Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon will see products go on sale during the Prime Early Access event, so keep this page bookmarked for the latest deals on RPG books and trading cards.

Watch on YouTube Some board game recommendations for beginners

What is Amazon Prime Early Access?

Amazon Prime Early Access is the online retailer’s second major sales event of the year for Amazon Prime members, following Prime Day over the summer.

Prime Early Access Sale is new for 2022, and will see hundreds of products go on sale for a limited time - 48 hours.

When is Amazon Prime Early Access 2022?

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 starts at midnight BST on Tuesday October 11th and will run through the following day, Wednesday October 12th, lasting 48 hours in total. If you're in the US, the deals will kick off at midnight PT on Tuesday October 11th and run until 11.59pm PT on Wednesday October 12th.

Do I need Prime for Early Access?

Yes, just like Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Early Access.

If you’re not a member already, Amazon offers a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial - so you can sign up on Amazon US or Amazon UK to grab any Prime Early Access deals and then unsubscribe if you don’t want to remain a member.