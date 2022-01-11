Single-player RPG bundle Solo but Not Alone once again fundraising for suicide prevention

Solo but Not Alone 2 is the followup to last year’s charity bundle and will once again raise funds from sales on digital platform Itch.io for suicide prevention. Over 100 single-player RPGs from nearly 80 creators are available for $10 (£7.36).

Handled once again by design collective Peach Garden Games, Solo but Not Alone 2 runs through March 9th. All profits will be donated to Jasper’s Game Day, a US-based non-profit organisation with a foot squarely in the tabletop space. Its members provide emergency support, as well as support infrastructure for those in need.

Last year, the bundle managed to raise $31,650.24 and has set its sights on breaking that record. Jasper’s Game Day founder Fenway Jones told Dicebreaker last year that 85% of donations go directly to charities such as the American Association of Suicidology, while 5% covers the administrative costs. The rest is saved for future use and emergency needs.

McDonald said she initially coupled with Jones and Jasper’s Game Day given her own history with mental illness and a desire to provide resources for a vulnerable group that often struggles to connect with people who can help.

Like its predecessor, Solo but Not Alone 2 contains a broad range of experiences for players interested in playing tabletop games solo. Pin Feathers was one of the first games from Field Guide to Memory designer Jeeyon Shim, and the LARP was included on the SFWA’s 2018 Nebula Awards reading list.

Thomas Novosel’s A Greeblin’s Journey chronicles the travels of an outcast Greeblin, whose search for a home where they aren’t reviled is full of meandering and distractions. The dexterity game Lay On Hands tasks players with using a coin to heal an apocalyptic wasteland, and Sigils in the Dark constructs a dark magician’s spell book over the course of play.

There are also several games designed after recent popular trends in the indie tabletop space, such as Chris Bissette’s Wretched & Alone (derived from their own solo RPG The Wretched) and Takuma Okada’s Alone on a Journey.

All of the included titles can be seen on Solo but Not Alone’s Itch.io page, and purchasing grants access to digital versions of every title. More information about Jasper’s Game Day and the charities to which it aids can be found on the organisation’s website.

UK and Ireland: You can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. Call PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide) on 0800 068 4141 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org.

US: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741.

For further information on international suicide helplines visit befrienders.org.