Steam’s Digital Tabletop Fest returns to celebrate RPGs later this month

PC gaming giant Steam’s Digital Tabletop Fest is back for a second instalment later this month, with a five-day event focused on tabletop RPGs and their video game cousins.

Like last year’s event, the 2021 Digital Tabletop Fest will include various deals on digital adaptations of popular tabletop games, as well as video games inspired by the tabletop, from October 21st to 25th.

A host of panels, sessions, Let’s Plays and other livestreams will run throughout the festival, with this year’s proceedings billed as an ‘RPG Edition’ of the wider celebration of board games, card games and other tabletop offerings.

The line-up includes popular computer RPGs that draw heavily from tabletop roleplaying, such as Disco Elysium and Divinity: Original Sin 2, as well as direct digital adaptations of board games like Talisman and Gloomhaven. There’s also the likes of action-packed digital card game Fights in Tight Spaces and The Witcher card game (no, not that one) Thronebreaker.

The Steam Digital Tabletop Fest 2021 schedule revealed so far includes a panel on Dungeons & Dragons (of course), looks at the PC apps based on A Game of Thrones: The Board Game and Warhammer 40,000 spin-off Necromunda: Hired Gun, a chat with the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, a discussion about Vampire: The Masquerade series World of Darkness, and wider talks about topics such as drinking and gaming, hybrid RPGs, and narrative in wargaming.

Dicebreaker’s very own head of video Michael ‘Wheels’ Whelan will be moderating a panel on the history of tabletop games - running the gamut from chess to D&D - at 10pm on October 22nd, joined by Burgles Bros designer Tim Fowers, Chess Ultra developer Phil Gaskell, Call of Cthulhu associate editor Lynne Hardy and game historian Jon Peterson.