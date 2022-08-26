Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s new Tactical Masters expansion is full of mazes and pendulums

A new expansion for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG has recently released worldwide and brings with it new tools for lovers of traps, mazes and Pendulum Monsters.

Tactical Masters launched in the US on August 26th and everywhere else on the previous day. The 60-card booster set adds some new tools and interesting monsters to a few different strategies, including the weird and powerful Pendulum Summon theme.

These Pendulum cards are all themed around Vaylantz monsters and showcase a cast of anime-stylised heroes on one side and mecha enemies poised against them. The other supported themes are Labrynth monsters and spells that boost and synergise well with trap card-focused decks, and Runick fusion monsters and a plethora of quick-play spells.

Tactical Masters is an expansion set and will only be available in booster packs, as opposed to the varied preconstructed decks and other products that normally accompany a full release. The set also includes a few select reprints of older cards that bolster support for the highlighted themes. A full preview of the set's cards is posted to the EU Yu-Gi-Oh! Facebook page, oddly enough.

Those more interested in the collection aspect should note that Tactical Masters will contain 15 Collector’s Rares, including Shinonome the Vaylantz Priestess, Lovely Labrynth of the Silver Castle and Runick Fountain. The booster set’s rarity breaks down as 10 Ultra Rare Cards, 15 Super Rare Cards and 35 Rare Cards.

If you’re new to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG but fascinated by all these different strategies, Dicebreaker has a great beginner’s guide meant to introduce the necessary skills to fledgling duelists. And for those who want to theorycraft, be sure to check out our lists of the best trap cards, best spell cards, and the Pendulum Summon section of our list of the best Master Duel deck builds.