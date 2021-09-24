Catan, Pandemic and Ticket to Ride owner set to be bought by largest investment bank in the world

Asmodee, the owner of several popular board game series such as Catan, Pandemic and Ticket to Ride, is set to be sold once again.

The news was broken by Stephen M Buonocore, a founder of Terraforming Mars studio Stronghold Games, via a tweet which claimed that Asmodee was being sold. The purchaser currently in pole position to buy Asmodee is supposedly Goldman Sachs, which is currently the largest investment bank on the planet.

According to an article from a French tabletop website called Gus & Co, other potential buyers include Natixis Partners, a French acquisitions company, as well as another US investment bank called Advent International and CVC Capital Partners, which is apparently one of the ten largest private equity funds in the world.

The seller of Asmodee is Pai Partners, a French investment fund which bought the tabletop gaming company back in 2018 for 1.2 billion euros from a different investment fund that had previously purchased Asmodee for around 143 million euros. The latest sale of Asmodee will be the most expensive one yet, with Pai Partners apparently asking for around 2 Billion Euro, or $2.35 billion/£1.71 billion, for the board game giant.

Asmodee is the parent company of several major board game publishers such as Catan Studios, Days of Wonder - the studio responsible for family board game series Ticket to Ride - Pandemic publisher Z-Man Games and Fantasy Flight Games, which is best known for releasing Arkham Horror and Star Wars: X-Wing.

Earlier this year, Asmodee announced that it had acquired Plan B Games, the studio behind beginner board game Azul, alongside its partner companies Next Move, Pretzel Games and Eggertspiele, thereby increasing the number of tabletop gaming studios now under its banner.

Dicebreaker has reached out to Asmodee for comment on the pending sale.