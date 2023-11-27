Dicebreaker’s owner ReedPop is “investigating” a potential sale of its gaming websites

ReedPop, the owner of events including PAX Unplugged and a host of gaming websites, including us here at Dicebreaker, is looking at selling its digital business. That includes Dicebreaker - which is why we’re letting you know - as well as our video game sibling sites Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247 and GamesIndustry.biz.

A bit of background history for those who aren’t familiar: ReedPop is a US events company that acquired what was then known as Gamer Network back in 2018. Gamer Network was a UK-based collection of video game sites, as well as running UK events such as MCM Comic Con and video game convention EGX. ReedPop itself is a pop-culture-focused business owned by the bigger events company Reed Exhibitions.

Dicebreaker started life in 2019 after the ReedPop-Gamer Network deal was done, but very much belonged to the Gamer Network side of things, fitting alongside the video game output of websites and YouTube channels such as Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247 and GamesIndustry.biz.

ReedPop announced today it is “investigating the potential sale” of those Gamer Network outlets, including Dicebreaker, GamesIndustry.biz, Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun and VG247, along with Gamer Network’s shares in Outside Xbox, Digital Foundry, Hookshot and some other partners.

What won’t be included in any sale are UK events such as MCM or EGX, or pop-culture brand Popverse, which was launched by ReedPop in early 2022. They’ll remain under ReedPop alongside US events such as New York Comic Con and PAX - including tabletop event PAX Unplugged, which kicks off this weekend. ReedPop also runs other shows on behalf of other companies such as Star Wars Celebration and Magic: The Gathering events.

“ReedPop, part of RX, has reviewed its UK business and decided to investigate the potential sale of its Gamer Network and associated editorial Digital properties,” ReedPop said in a statement. “We believe that new ownership offers the best conditions for the growth of the business.”

That’s all we know for now; for now, Dicebreaker’s output, the team and our plans won’t change. Nor will Dicebreaker's own events, such as the Tabletop Awards (the winners of which will be announced this weekend) and Tabletop Creators Summit. As for what happens if and when we’re sold, we’ll let you know when we do.