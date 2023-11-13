Announcing the finalists for the Tabletop Awards 2023, this year’s standout board games, RPGs and creators

The votes are in! This year’s finalists for the second annual Tabletop Awards have been decided by our panel of industry experts.

The shortlist representing the best games and creators from across the hobby will now be whittled down to determine a final winner in each category to be announced at the Tabletop Awards 2023, presented by Misty Mountain Gaming, due to take place at PAX Unplugged this December.

We were blown away by the hundreds of nominations submitted across our eight awards categories - including this year’s new introduction of a prize for Best Art - demonstrating the sheer talent, diversity and innovation happening across board games, tabletop RPGs, card games and more in 2023. From ambitious cardboard blockbusters to lovingly crafted and tightly polished indie gems, the number of nominations and level of quality was incredibly high in every category - requiring a lot of thought and consideration from our panel.

The final winner in each category will be voted for by our panel of industry judges, made up of more than two dozen journalists, content creators, designers, artists and other prominent figures from across the tabletop space, spanning expertise in board games, RPGs, TCGs and more. You can see the full list of judges here.

In addition to the jury-voted categories, the Tabletop Awards include a People’s Choice prize, which is voted for entirely by the public. Vote for this year’s People’s Choice award here. Voting will remain open until 00.00 GMT on Monday, November 27th.

The winners of the Tabletop Awards 2023, presented by Misty Mountain Gaming, will be revealed on-stage in the Main Theatre of the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 5pm ET on Saturday, December 2nd during this year’s PAX Unplugged.

For those who can’t make it to the show, the awards ceremony will also be livestreamed via the Dicebreaker YouTube channel and PAX’s Twitch channel.

Congratulations to our finalists!

Tabletop Awards 2023 finalists

(Names are arranged in alphabetical order)

Best Board Game

Hegemony: Lead Your Class to Victory

Queen by Midnight

Sky Team

Best Roleplaying Game

Animon Story

Barkeep on the Borderlands

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game

Fabula Ultima

Fox Curio’s Floating Bookshop

Ink

My Mother’s Kitchen

This Discord Has Ghosts In It

Women Are Werewolves

Best Ongoing Card Game

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter

Flesh and Blood: Bright Lights

Magic: The Gathering - The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Scarlet & Violet - 151

Best Art

Barkeep on the Borderlands

Flabbergasted!

Forever Home

Historica Arcanum: Herald of Rain

Queen by Midnight

Salvage Union

Sefirot

Designer of the Year

Brigitte Winter

David Thompson & Trevor Benjamin

John D. Clair

Vangelis Bagiartakis

Will Jobst

Publisher of the Year

9th Level Games

Good Luck Press

Osprey Games

Restoration Games

Snowbright Studio

Rising Star: Designer

Ashiq Azeez

Cassi Mothwin

DeAngelo Murillo

Fleur Sciortino & Chelsea Sciortino

Fleit Detrik

Lottie and Jack Hazell

Seb Pines

Sinta Posadas

Varnavas Timotheou

Rising Star: Publisher