Elden Ring: The Board Game studio teases Sea of Thieves tabletop adaptation

The studio behind the Elden Ring, Dark Souls and Resident Evil board games is teasing its next tabletop adaptation of a video game - and it looks like multiplayer pirate adventure Sea of Thieves is in its cannon sights.

Steamforged Games tweeted an image of the company’s logo overlaid with the Sea of Thieves map, showing familiar locations such as The Crooked Masts and Shipwreck Bay from the swashbuckling open-world game.

A new adventure awaits…



But what Sea will this journey take us on?



Guesses welcome below… pic.twitter.com/qzlzIUr1bC — Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) February 21, 2023

Released for Xbox and PC in 2018, Sea of Thieves puts players in command of their own pirate ship. Working as a solo captain or a crew, they’re able to hoist the sails, raise the anchor and catch the wind to sail between islands in search of buried treasure and bounties, dealing with undead skeletons and sea monsters along the way.

Developer Rare’s video game takes place in a shared open world, with players able to run into other human crews on their travels. Ships can engage in combat as they like, or simply down some tankards of grog and play a sea shanty together. Player ships can pledge their services to the world’s trading companies, earning reputation and gold as they fulfil their various requests - from delivering cargo for the Merchant Alliance to collecting the skulls of cursed captains for the Order of Souls.

Steamforged’s tweet gives little away about what to expect from its tabletop adaptation of Sea of Thieves - with no confirmation yet whether the project will be a board game adaptation or something else. The publisher has previously turned Dark Souls, Elden Ring, Resident Evils 1 through 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, Devil May Cry, Monster Hunter and more video games into board games, along with a tabletop RPG of Dark Souls and plenty of miniatures.

“A new adventure awaits,” the publisher teased. “But what Sea will this journey take us on?”

The upcoming adaptation won't be Sea of Thieves' first tabletop outing; the video game was previously turned into a tabletop roleplaying game by Mongoose Publishing, with its first expansion released in 2021.

Dicebreaker has reached out to Steamforged Games for more details.