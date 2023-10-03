Essen Spiel 2023 Day 3: News, reveals and previews live from the world's biggest board game convention

It's the third day of Essen Spiel 2023 - and, if past years are anything to go by, the busiest day yet! Saturday tends to see the show floor packed with tends of thousands of board game fans, all looking to pick up the latest hotness and try before they buy.

We'll be wading our way through the crowds of players and games alike to find even more must-play hits from this year's convention, posting what we find - and what we think - in the feed below.

Let us know what you're excited to see, or anything you want to know more about, and we'll see if we can track down some extra details for you on our travels around the Messe Essen.

You can find our rounds-ups from Thursday and Friday here, with our feed for Day 4 (Sunday) ready to be filled with gaming goodness tomorrow on the last day of Essen Spiel 2023. For now, onto today's highlights!

Essen Spiel 2023 - Day 3 LIVE!