Tabletop professional looking to make your game a success? Sign up to attend the one-day Tabletop Creators Summit for free!

Dicebreaker’s industry event for tabletop designers, publishers and professionals, the Tabletop Creators Summit, returns to London this May - and you can now sign up to attend for free!

Following our successful first B2B event last year, Tabletop Creators Summit London 2024 will take place on Friday May 24th during MCM Comic Con in London’s ExCeL. Thanks to premium RPG accessories maker Misty Mountain Gaming for once again supporting this year’s event as our Headline Sponsor.

Tabletop Creators Summit London is a one-day event that will kick off in the ExCeL’s Platinum Suite at 10.30am with a series of talks and panels from industry experts on topics including the state of the tabletop industry, navigating game law and further advice on making your game and company a success. Our full line-up of speakers will be announced soon, with this year’s event focusing more closely on those working in the tabletop RPG space. There will also be free tea and coffee provided.

After a break for lunch, the afternoon will open the floor to networking, allowing attendees to meet, exchange information, pitch potential projects and collaboration, and share their ideas.

Building on last year’s networking event, the afternoon of Tabletop Creators Summit London will also host an ‘unconference’, providing attendees to share their own knowledge and advice in a series of short informal talks and sessions around the room alongside the wider networking. Details on how to participate will be shared with registered attendees ahead of the day.

Every attendee will receive a free Friday badge for MCM Comic Con London, allowing you to attend the Tabletop Creators Summit for free. Badges for registered attendees can be collected from the West Entrance Industry Desk, with entry from 10am on the day. Use the embedded form below to sign up and be part of Tabletop Creators Summit London 2024. (Can’t see it? Click here!)

Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available for this year’s event; please email contact@dicebreaker.com for more information.

