Avatar RPG’s first post-launch sourcebook focuses on Legend of Korra location and characters

The first sourcebook released for Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game since its launch focuses on The Legend of Korra’s primary locations and key characters.

Named after a key location in the Avatar universe, Republic City is an upcoming RPG sourcebook designed to enable players to create and experience storylines featuring notable aspects from The Legend of Korra animated series. Republic City is a sourcebook that includes expanded background and lore on Republic City, a location that heavily features throughout Avatar: The Legend of Korra – an animated television series that the Avatar Legends RPG is based on.

Set after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender – the very first series set within the Avatar universe – The Legend of Korra follows the adventures of Korra: who is able to manipulate earth, air, fire and water. Much of The Legend of Korra takes place within Republic City, which is a metropolis that appears to take inspiration from turn-of-the-century Europe and the US.

The Republic City tabletop RPG book will contain additional information on the city such as details on each of its 10 districts, non-player characters who reside there and potential plot-hooks that game masters can use for their storylines. On top of this, there will also be some new rules around piloting the various mechs and vehicles found within and around Republic City, as well as how to operate them during a chase. In a direct reference to the very first season of The Legend of Korra, players can enter into Pro-bending tournaments to test their skills.

Other key Legend of Korra references found in the Republic City book include the option to feature one or more of five notable NPCs such as Lin Beifong, the daughter of Toph Beifong and chief of police in Republic City, United General Forces Iroh – the grandson of Zuko – President Zhu Li Moon, Mako and Bolin. Besides the opportunity to interact with these beloved characters, players will also be able to learn special techniques from them.

Three new character playbooks will be introduced in the RPG book, thereby providing players with even more options for creating their characters. As well as the additional playbooks, Republic City will contain a new adventure for players to experience which will include an underground tunnel racing sequence.

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game – Republic City book is set to be published by Magpie – the company behind the core Avatar Legends rulebook and other titles such as horror RPG Bluebeard’s Bride and the Root RPG – in collaboration with Nickelodeon.

Republic City is set to be released in hardcover for $40 (£32) and digital format – via DrivethruRPG – for $20 (£16) in early September.