We play the Board Game Thesaurus Game, check out the Avatar RPG and flirt with Thanos on the Dicebreaker Podcast

We play the Board Game Thesaurus Game, check out the Avatar RPG and flirt with Thanos on the Dicebreaker PodcastRomancing the Infinity Stone.
Lolies, Meehan and Matt crack open a thesaurus in this week’s podcast game, as we try to guess board game names after they’ve been bandied for analogous confabulations. (Swapped for other words, obviously.) Can you guess the familiar tabletop titles?
Matt and Meehan also give their thoughts on the Avatar Legends RPG currently blowing up Kickstarter, while Lolies also runs through her long list of recently played games - including escaping from Unlock! Star Wars and flirting with Thanos in Love Letter: Infinity Gauntlet.
Then we discuss the first winner of the new Diana Jones Award, our favourite garden games and legacy spin-offs, and consider Games Workshop’s zero-tolerance approach to fan-made Warhammer content.
You can listen to the latest Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Find the RSS feed here if you'd like to use another player.
You can join the team for the live podcast each Friday from 2pm BST, for your chance to play along with our weekly segment and ask the team questions live! If you're an audio-only fan, catch the recording each Monday.
If you've got a question for the team - about anything! - you can email podcast@dicebreaker.com, tweet @joindicebreaker or leave a comment below.
