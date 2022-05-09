We chat Magic: The Gathering, Rambo and Star Wars on the Dicebreaker podcast

This is definitely the podcast you’re looking for. This week’s episode of the Dicebreaker podcast sees Matt, Maddie and Meehan – the three M’s - discussing everything tabletop gaming, plus a bit of Star Wars on the side!

The trio begin by chatting about what they’ve been playing recently, with Meehan kicking things off by talking about her exploits with Wingspan, Rhino Hero, Skull and Bananagrams. Maddie and Meehan then chime in about the magical miniatures game Frostgrave, having played an epic game with Wheels and Liv that week. Meehan also hints at a members’ video gaming to the Dicebreaker YouTube channel in which she attempts to play through the spooky video game Resident Evi 2: Remake.

Maddie then talks about her experiences with playing Dungeons & Dragons – specifically The Wild Beyond the Witchlight adventure – and her hopes for playing Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.

Finally, Matt Jarvis relays his exploits with Batman Everybody Lies, a board game that uses the Detective: A Modern Crime Board Game gameplay system in the world of the caped crusader. Other than that, Matt haunts the team with his terrible decision to watch the Twilight films, before briefly chatting about anime - because of course.

The latest news is covered by the trio including the newly launched Kickstarter for the Blade Runner tabletop RPG, as well as the latest entry in the Ticket to Ride series and Point Salad: Eevee Edition. Matt, Maddie and Meehan also touch on the confusion around the release of the Magic: The Gathering Pride-themed Secret Lair set, alongside the announcement that the Everyday Heroes RPG system would be seeing the release of likes of Rambo and Pacific Rim themed adventures.

Lastly, the team ponder what kind of Stars Wars tabletop games they’d like to see and which Star Wars characters they’d want to be able to play in them.

The podcast is filmed live every Friday at 2PM BST, you can catch the latest episode then on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. Otherwise, you can listen to the newest episde on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

You can also post your questions for the podcast in this article’s comment section or tweet us @joindicebreaker or email us at contact@dicebreaker.com

Games (and other stuff) discussed