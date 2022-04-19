Making D&D Ostrich and Platypus monsters on the Dicebreaker Podcast

It’s girls night on the Dicebreaker podcast, with Maddie, Liv and Meehan hosting its latest episode. This week, the trio chat about everything tabletop gaming, from what they’ve been playing to the hottest news.

Liv and Maddie discuss their recent experiences with the miniatures game Frostgrave, both their recent assembling and painting of their warbands, as well as the session that they played for a video on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. Maddie also talks about her playthrough of the superhero-themed tabletop roleplaying game Mutants & Masterminds, as well as her excitement for City of Mists. Meanwhile, Meehan mentions having fun with some simple games like Railroad Ink, Herd Mentality and Tsuro. All three hosts also discuss their love for the spooky video game Midnight Ghost Hunt, with a recording of the video team playing against Eurogamer available on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel now.

In the world of news, the group quickly covers the winners of the American Tabletop Awards, and several interesting-looking Kickstarter projects that were either announced or launched this week.

Lastly, Maddie, Liv and Meehan come up with their own Dungeons & Dragons animal creations in this week’s podcast segment, in recognition of an upcoming supplement for D&D that highlights various endangered animal species. The trio imagine their own collection of superpowered – and in some cases terrifying – D&D creatures that they would want to see in a new book.

Whereas the podcast is normally filmed live, you can either watch the latest episode above or listen to this week's pre-recording on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

