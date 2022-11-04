Blood Bowl 3, video game adaptation of the miniatures game, delayed once again

The release of Blood Bowl 3, the upcoming video game adaptation of the miniatures sports game, has been delayed once again.

Originally set to be released in August 2021, the release of Blood Bowl 3 has been delayed until early next year, after having already been delayed to September 2021 and then once again to later this year. (Thanks Eurogamer.) Nanco, the publisher behind the adaptation of the miniatures game, has confirmed that the second delay was a result of production issues caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic. However, Nanco has not provided an explanation as to why the title has been delayed for a third time.

Blood Bowl 3 is a video game inspired by the miniatures game published by Games Workshop. The title takes place in the Warhammer Fantasy setting also used by several other video games such as the Total War: Warhammer series and the Vermintide series. The third entry in the video game series, Blood Bowl 3 sees players either challenging each other remotely online or experiencing a solo game mode against the game’s artificial intelligence.

A trailer announcing the new release date for Blood Bowl 3.

Inspired by American Football, Blood Bowl 3 has players choosing between a variety of different teams to captain and control, each one based on those featured for the miniatures game. Examples of playable teams include the Black Orcs, the Imperial Nobility and the Old World Alliance. Each team has its own unique approach to the game, as well as advantages and disadvantages. During the game itself, players control their units as they move across the pitch in order to advance their positioning towards the enemy side – with the ultimate goal of getting a touchdown.

Players will face different forms of offense and defense depending on who they’re playing against, with Blood Bowl 3 allowing teams to use various bloody tactics that wouldn’t usually be permitted in a game of American Football. Teams can be customised by recruiting different players, cheerleaders and coaches, as well as customising their appearance. Players can then test their team against other competitors from around the world in a series of leagues, with those scoring the most points progressing higher in the league.

Wheels plays the beta version of Blood Bowl 3.

Blood Bowl 3 was developed by Cyanide Studio, a company that has previously developed other video games inspired by tabletop titles such as Call of Cthulhu – a video game based on the horror roleplaying game – and the previous iteration of Blood Bowl.

The new release date for Blood Bowl 3 is currently set for February 23, with a retail price yet to be confirmed. Blood Bowl 3 will release on Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.