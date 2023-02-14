The classic mystery game Cluedo is only £10 at Amazon

Cluedo, or Clue in the US, is one of the classic board games that established the detective board game genre all the way back in 1949.

Cluedo's popularity has remained constant over nearly 75 years, with multiple versions and editions, and even a film adaptation.

Classic Cluedo is always a fun game to come back to, and it's always good to have around your home for when people come over, so you'll be pleased to know you can grab it for just £10/$11 at Amazon right now:

This is the 2016 version of Cluedo/Clue, which replaces Mrs. White with a new character, Dr. Orchid. This recent version also makes the game playable for 2 to 6 players.

The game remains the same as the classic version, as each player assumes the role of one of the six guests trapped in a mansion where a murder has been committed.

Who the killer is, where they did the crime, and what weapon they used are all determined randomly at the start of the game and hidden from the players. They must then move around the board, checking each room for any clues and making guesses to narrow down the suspects before they make a final accusation.

Cluedo remains of the best family board games thanks to its simplicity and replayability, so being able to pick up a copy of it for just £10/$11 feels almost criminal (but we won't accuse you of anything).

If you're already a Cluedo expert, or want something else to help you feel like a true detective, then there are some even better detective board games that have surpassed Cluedo that you can investigate.

If any of those games go on sale, or we see another big discount on a classic board game like Cluedo, we'll tweet it out over on the Jelly Deals Twitter where we're always trying to sleuth out the best deals and discounts around.