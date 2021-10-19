1930s horror Detective RPG Deadlands Noir featured in Bundle of Holding

Begin an investigation into the criminal underworld of an alternative 1930s with the revised Deadlands Noir Bundle of Holding.

Originally launched in 2015, the Deadlands Noir Bundle features the hardboiled detective roleplaying game at a discounted price, with two different collections for players to get their hands on.

The Starter Collection for the Deadlands Noir Bundle, priced at $14.95 (£10) contains 11 different titles in the tabletop RPG series, including the Deadlands Noir corebook - which enables players and games masters to learn everything they need to know about how to explore the smokey streets of a strange 1930s New Orleans. Featured alongside the corebook is a map of 1930s North America, of New Orleans itself and a character journal for players to keep information about their characters handy.

Also included in the Starter Collection is a selection of combat maps to use within New Orleans and a copy of the Savage Worlds Deluxe Explorer’s Edition - the RPG gameplay system that Deadlands Noir is based on.

For $25.75 (£18), aspiring detectives can get everything listed above as well as an additional nine titles on top of that, including a Deadlands Noir Companion containing an overview of the rest of the setting’s North American continent such as the cities of Chicago, Shan Fan and Lost Angels, alongside two extra playable classes. The Bonus Collection features two adventure modules for players to experience - The Old Absinthe House Blues and The Case of the Jumbo Shrimp - and a soundtrack to play alongside the game called Music to Die for.

Deadlands Noir is a roleplaying game spin-off from the wild west horror-themed RPG Deadlands - which is set in an alternative North and South America where monstrosities and ghosts haunt its towns and settlements - taking place in the ‘the Big Easy’ during the 1930s.

Inspired by classic pulp detective stories, Deadlands Noir invites players to get tangled up in organised crime, whether that’s on the side of the law or the criminals themselves. However, the players won’t be interacting with any ordinary mafia syndicate, as the ghouls and ghosts that once stalked the wild west also creep across the streets of New Orleans.

The Deadlands Noir Bundle of Holding is live until November 10th, with 10% of payments going to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children - a non-for-profit organisation that seeks to support the victims and families of lost or exploited kids across the US.