Spelljammer: Adventures in Space included in D&D Beyond sale

The recently announced Spelljammer: Adventures in Space collection is included in the D&D Beyond spring sale.

Revealed during the 2022 D&D Direct livestream, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space – which is currently available to pre-order on D&D Beyond at a discounted price of $39.99 (£31) - marks the return of the sci-fi RPG setting for Dungeons & Dragons. Originally released for D&D 3E, Spelljammer is a setting that combines elements of science fiction with Dungeons & Dragons’ classic fantasy world, enabling player characters to travel across the Astral Ocean in flying ships and fight alien-like creatures amongst the stars.

Included in the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space collection for D&D Beyond will be digital versions of the three books set to be released. The Astral Adventurer’s Guide is a sourcebook that will contain all the information that dungeon masters and players will need to run and play stories within the world of Spelljammer. Alongside the various rules featured in the book, The Astral Adventurer’s Guide will also include a selection of new playable species – such as insectoids or mechanical gnomes – spells and magic items that players will be able to use within the D&D Beyond system to create characters with. Boo’s Astral Menagerie will offer DMs the tools they need to implement Wildspace’s various creatures into their games of the tabletop RPG, gaining access to their details in D&D Beyond.

Image: Wizards of the Coast.

Additionally, the Light of Xarysis adventure module will allow DMs to plan and run a storyline that takes place within the Spelljammer setting, with the player characters needing to challenge a cosmic entity before it entirely destroys all of Wildspace. The D&D Beyond version of the adventure module will provide all the information needed to run the campaign through a digital platform, with search options and cataloguing helping DMs to organise their sessions.

Another item included in the D&D Beyond spring sale is the upcoming anthology Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel. Initially revealed last month, the anthology – which is currently available to pre-order at a discounted price of $23.99 (£18) on D&D Beyond – will contain a selection of adventures, all written by people of colour, which is a first for the TRPG. 13 standalone adventures will be included in the anthology, each inspired by various different genres and cultures, from Thai inspirations to Spirited Away to Gravity Falls. Through the D&D Beyond version of the anthology, DMs will be able to access all the information they need to plan and run the different adventures for their players.

Other items found in the D&D Beyond sale include the upcoming bestiary Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse – available to pre-order at a discounted price of $23.99 (£18) - and the recently released campaign book Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep, which is currently discounted to a price of $23.99 (£18) on D&D Beyond.

D&D Beyond is a digital platform that provides DMs and players with the tools they need to create characters, run sessions and play games of Dungeons & Dragons 5E. The digital platform was recently purchased by Hasbro, the parent company of D&D 5E publisher Wizards of the Coast, thereby making it an in-house asset for the tabletop RPG.

The D&D Beyond Spring Sale is currently live until May 1st, with a 20% discount on selected items.