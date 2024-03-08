Fallout TV series miniatures let you explore the wasteland as a tiny ghoul Walton Goggins and a limb-chewing dog

With the Fallout TV series due to hit Amazon Prime next month, the makers of miniatures game Fallout: Wasteland Warfare have revealed you’ll be able to do battle as some of the live-action video game adaptation’s new characters.

The does-what-it-says-on-the-box Fallout The Series Miniatures Set will work with both publisher Modiphius’ original Wasteland Warfare - which turns the likes of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 into a Warhammer-style wargame with story-driven co-op and solo modes - and the upcoming Fallout: Factions, its tighter, lighter skirmish spin-off from the co-designer of Necromunda that pits smaller groups of survivors against each other in the irradiated ruins of America. You can give it a go already thanks to some free quickstart rules already out now, with a two-player starter set on the way.

Included in the £30 box are vault dweller Lucy, power armour-suited Brotherhood of Steel squire Maximus and mutated bounty hunter The Ghoul, played respectively by Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell, relative newcomer Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins of The Shield and Justified.

Joining the human (well, mostly) survivors is CX404, a canine companion in the Dogmeat mould, whose miniature shows them chowing down on a dismembered human hand. Tasty.

Image credit: Modiphius

Disappointingly, this means no official way to add a tiny Kyle MacLachlan (as Lucy’s vault overseer father Hank) or Matt Berry-voiced robot Mr. Handy to your tabletops just yet. We can only wait and see if more characters from the Fallout series eventually come to the miniatures games.

The miniatures set will release in the middle of next month after the live-action Fallout series premieres on April 11th. At least going by its recent trailer, it looks surprisingly good!