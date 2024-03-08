If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fallout TV series miniatures let you explore the wasteland as a tiny ghoul Walton Goggins and a limb-chewing dog

No Kyle MacLachlan yet, alas.

Image credit: Modiphius/Amazon
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

With the Fallout TV series due to hit Amazon Prime next month, the makers of miniatures game Fallout: Wasteland Warfare have revealed you’ll be able to do battle as some of the live-action video game adaptation’s new characters.

The does-what-it-says-on-the-box Fallout The Series Miniatures Set will work with both publisher Modiphius’ original Wasteland Warfare - which turns the likes of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 into a Warhammer-style wargame with story-driven co-op and solo modes - and the upcoming Fallout: Factions, its tighter, lighter skirmish spin-off from the co-designer of Necromunda that pits smaller groups of survivors against each other in the irradiated ruins of America. You can give it a go already thanks to some free quickstart rules already out now, with a two-player starter set on the way.

Cover image for YouTube video7 Great miniatures games that aren't WARHAMMER
Great miniatures games that aren't Warhammer

Included in the £30 box are vault dweller Lucy, power armour-suited Brotherhood of Steel squire Maximus and mutated bounty hunter The Ghoul, played respectively by Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell, relative newcomer Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins of The Shield and Justified.

Joining the human (well, mostly) survivors is CX404, a canine companion in the Dogmeat mould, whose miniature shows them chowing down on a dismembered human hand. Tasty.

Image credit: Modiphius

Disappointingly, this means no official way to add a tiny Kyle MacLachlan (as Lucy’s vault overseer father Hank) or Matt Berry-voiced robot Mr. Handy to your tabletops just yet. We can only wait and see if more characters from the Fallout series eventually come to the miniatures games.

The miniatures set will release in the middle of next month after the live-action Fallout series premieres on April 11th. At least going by its recent trailer, it looks surprisingly good!

Dicebreaker is the home for friendly board game lovers

We welcome board gamers of all levels, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Fallout Factions: Nuka World

Tabletop Game

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare

Tabletop Game

Related topics
Modiphius Entertainment
About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments