Forgotten Waters, one of 2020’s best board games, is getting a follow-up in 2023

Pirate adventure board game Forgotten Wars has a follow-up in the works, Dicebreaker can reveal.

Speaking at this year’s Gen Con, Forgotten Waters publisher Plaid Hat Games confirmed that a spiritual successor to the acclaimed 2020 board game is in development.

Co-designed by Dead of Winter co-creator Isaac Vega alongside J. Arthur Ellis and Mr. Bistro, Forgotten Waters sees players crew a pirate ship as it sails between islands in pursuit of various quests. While the players must work together to keep their vessel ship-shape, they also have their own individual objectives that can risk mutiny if not managed carefully.

The game required a companion app to play, which randomised events and encounters, voiced by a cast including Dragon Ball Z actor Christopher R. Sabat. Plaid Hat also released a remote play app, allowing Forgotten Waters to be played over the internet using a single copy of the physical board game.

In our glowing review, Charlie said Forgotten Waters was “not only a great board game, it’s possibly the best tabletop release of 2020”.

“This game is magical. It’s layered in a way that feels seamless. While the application-enhanced portion of play is clearly influenced by Fantasy Flight’s second edition of Mansions of Madness, this is far more hands-off. It allows you to focus on the table and those you share it with. The story, not the vehicle, takes centre stage.”

Forgotten Waters’ successor will not include Vega on its design team, with Ellis and Mr. Bistro returning alongside new co-designer Donald Shults.

Plaid Hat added that the upcoming board game will not be pirate-themed, but did not confirm the setting or theme for the new game. The studio also clarified that the follow-up would not be a direct sequel, but a spiritual successor.

The currently untitled board game is planned to release at Gen Con 2023.