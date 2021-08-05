Disney villains themed werewolves game confirmed as Gathering of the Wicked

Outsmart your fellow Disney villains in a themed spin-off of The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow called Gathering of the Wicked.

Initially teased via an Instagram post last week and a page on the Asmodee UK - a tabletop company that owns studios such as Days of Wonder, the publisher of the Ticket to Ride series, and Keyforge publisher Fantasy Flight Games - website listing a title called Werewolves - Disney Villains, the upcoming board game has been revealed to be Gathering of the Wicked.

A spin-off title from the social deduction game The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow, Gathering of the Wicked sees players taking on the roles of some classic Disney antagonists like Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent, Hades from Hercules, Captain Hook out of Peter Pan, Snow White’s Wicked Queen and Prince John from Robin Hood. Whilst the original werewolves formula had players attempting to discern between the good and bad characters in their imaginary village, Gathering of the Wicked sees everyone taking the mantle of wickedness.

In the Disney board game, players will be handed a role card which they will secretly check to determine who they are and what powers they can use. These roles will include the aforementioned Disney villains, plus some additional characters not yet confirmed and their various henchpeople. Players also receive an alignment card which will indicate what their secret objective is and who they’ll be working against.

As in the original The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow, each team will be trying to figure out who is actually on their team and who might be lying about their allegiances. Every night will see each of the villains waking up and using their special abilities to help gather information. Whichever team manages to survive the longest with the most players left standing are named the winners.

The design for Gathering of the Wicked was adapted by Atelier Libellud - a team of designers whose previous games include Atheneum: Mystic Library and Obscurio - from the original The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow, which was co-created by Philippe des Pallières and Hervé Marly.

Gathering of the Wicked is set to be released by Zygomatic, a studio owned by Asmodee, which is otherwise known for publishing The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow alongside the beloved kids board game Dobble.

The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow is a game for eight to 18 players and has players taking secret roles and becoming members of a team. The game takes place over several night and day phases, with the night time seeing the werewolves choosing a prey and the day time having the players deciding which one of them is secretly a werewolf and should be removed from play.

Gathering of the Wicked is set to be released in October, with a retail release price yet to be confirmed - though the posting for Werewolves - Disney Villains listed the game at a price of £9.99 ($13).