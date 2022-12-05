Tabletop Awards 2022

Vote for your favourite tabletop games of the year!

Have your say and discover the best board games and RPGs of 2022 at the Tabletop Awards

Vote now
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here’s your chance to win a copy of Cyanide & Happiness’ new party game, Master Dater!

We’ve got three copies of the Big Love Edition to give away.
Matt Jarvis avatar
Deal by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

The folks behind darkly humoured webcomic Cyanide & Happiness are following up on Joking Hazard and Trial by Trolley with their latest party game, Master Dater - and we’ve got three copies to give away!

Master Dater sees players creating would-be partners for each other by combining head and body parts. Maybe you’re sticking Medusa’s head on a bird nest, plonking a big-brained head on kids in a trenchcoat, or combining a bank robber’s body with a puppet frog head.

Once you’ve created your loveable hybrid, everybody gets a chance to explain how their chimaera character fits one or more of the interests sought by one player’s love-seeking singleton. They might be after someone soft and squishy to the touch, someone into outdoorsy stuff, or perhaps someone who can help them survive during the post-apocalypse.

Watch the creators of Cyanide & Happiness play Master Dater

Having crowdfunded on Gamefound earlier this year, Master Dater is out on December 8th. Thanks to the folks over at Explosm, we have three copies of the new game to give away - to you!

Specifically, up for grabs is the Big Love Edition, the Gamefound-exclusive collector’s edition including the base game and all of the extras unlocked during its crowdfunding campaign - including the Uncut expansion, which features 150 additional NSFW cards.

To be in with a chance of winning, check out the competition below and enter before the end of next Monday, December 12th. You’ll need to be from the US or Canada to enter!

Win a copy of Cyanide & Happiness Master Dater: Big Love Edition!
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us
Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch